BPSC Asst Engineer Exam Date 2020 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Update Here

BPSC Asst Engineer Exam Date 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Assistant Engineer Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the BPSC Assistant Engineer Posts can check the exam dates on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission i.e.-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission, the written examination for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts (Advt. No-01/2019) will be conducted on 21/22 March 2020.

On the other hand, the written examination for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical Engineering)/Mechanical and Civil Posts (Advt. No-02/03/04/2019) will be conducted on 28/29 March 2020.

Candidates applied for these posts are advised to visit on the official website of BPSC and check the exam schedule.

It is to be noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer for (Civil), Electrical and Mechanical Engineering against the Advertisement No-01/2019, 02/2019, 03/2019 and 04/2019. A number of candidates with Engineering Background were applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state.



How to Download BPSC Asst Engineer Exam Date 2020

Visit the official website i.e. http:// www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Go to the Subject section available on the home page.

Click the link- Intimation of Date of Commencement of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Competitive Examinations. (Advt. Nos. 01/2019, 02/2019, 03/2019 & 04/2019) given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Exam date schedule.

Candidates should download and save the same for future reference.

