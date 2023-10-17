bpsc.bih.nic.in 11 12 Teacher Result 2023 Released, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

bpsc.bih.nic.in 11 12 Teacher Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission released the PGT/11th and 12th Exam on the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the merit list PDF in this article below.

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Result 2023 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the written exam for the positions of PGT 11th and 12th. The results is posted on the official website on 17 October. Candidates can download the BPSC Teacher Result PDF and review the lists of all selected candidates. According to the result notice, a total of 555 candidates have qualified for the exam.

The examination was conducted for Trained Graduate Teachers, Post Graduate Teachers, and Primary Teacher positions in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm, from August 24 to 26, 2023. Those who appeared in the exam can check the direct link to download the BPSC Result PDF here. Approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for the exam, and the results have been declared for a total of 5 lakh candidates.

The BPSC Teacher Result 2023 is released as a merit list of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can download the merit list from this article.

The BPSC published a merit list of the successful candidates based on their scores in the exam on the official website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in. The merit list includes details such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, etc. The list also contains the category-wise cutoff marks for the exam, which are provided below.

Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Highlights

Name of the Exam Body Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination 2023 (BPSC TRE 2023) Post Names PRT, TGT & PGT Number of Vacancies 170,461 BPSC TRE Date 2023 24 to 27 August 2023 BPSC TRE 11 and 12 Result Date 17 Oct BPSC TRE 10 and 09 Result Date

18 Oct BPSC TRE 11 and 12 Result Date 19 Oct Selection Process Written Exam Document Verification Official Website https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Steps to Download BPSC Teacher Result 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the steps to download the result given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the BPSC

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Now, download BPSC Teacher Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 5: Take the print out of the result PDF

What is Next After BPSC Teacher Result 2023

The BPSC is inviting all the successful candidates for document verification. They will have to produce all the original documents which are mentioned in rhe result and PDF.

After documentation, BPSC will conduct counselling for the successful candidates. Candidates will be allotted schools and subjects based on their merit rank and preferences. BPSC will fill 1,70,461 vacancies of teachers in Bihar through this recruitment drive.

BPSC Teacher Document Verification 2023