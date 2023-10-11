BPSC Bihar Teacher Document Verification Date 2023; Required Documents List

BPSC Bihar Teacher Document Required 2023: BPSC will carry out the document verification process after the result of the written examination. The students need to carry an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's license, caste certificate, address proof, matriculation certificate, and various other documents for DV.

BPSC Bihar Teacher DV 2023: The Bihar Teacher document verification will be done once the BPSC releases the results for BPSC Primary PRT, PGT Teacher on the official website. Candidates can check the list of documents required and the size of the documents in this article.

Candidates who got selected will be required to appear for the Bihar Teacher Document Verification. The shortlisted candidates will be required to come up with an Adhaar Card/ PAN Card and photocopies of all pertinent documents in addition to the original.

BPSC DV 2023 Date and Time

BPSC will announce the dates for the Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher with the release of results. As per the latest media reports the BPSC could carry out the document verification round in the third week of October for Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers.

Documents Required List for Bihar Teacher DV

Candidates who will be shortlisted need to show up for the BPSC Document Verification. The shortlisted candidates should come in for verification with two sets of self-attested photocopies of every relevant document in addition to the originals.

Original marks/Board sheet

Original community/Cast certificate.

Original PWD certificate.

Original Transgender certificate

Original Date of Birth Proof

Medical certificate. The medical certificate should be from the Medical officer of any Government Hospital/Government dispensary/Government Primary Health Centre etc. (Compulsory).

Original _____________________________ document

CTET/ BTET Paper-1 Certificate

Bihar STET Paper-1 Certificate

Bihar STET Paper-2 Certificate

What is After BPSC DV Round?

Candidates will have to go through pre-engagement requirements, including mandatory training if their documents are successfully verified by the relevant authority. The candidature will be cancelled if the Engaging Authority's verification is unsuccessful. Based on successful document verification, the system itself (through registered SMS/Email) will send out the offer of provisional engagement.

