BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 Date Announced, Admit Cards Soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the ineligible, merged applications and prelims exam date on its website. The candidates who applied for BPSC CDPO Prelims Recruitment 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 03/2021 can go through the official website and check the list of Ineligible (Under Aged) Candidates, List of Ineligible (Over Aged) Candidates, List of Merged Applications.

If any candidate has objections against the lists of ineligible and merged applications, they may submit their application along with a proof and post name to the email id - bpscpat-bih@nic.in on or before 22 September 2021. No application will be considered after the due date.

Further, the commission has announced that the prelims exam for Child Development Project Officer would be conducted on 31 October 2021. Due to administrative reasons, there may be a change in exam dates. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). The online applications for the aforesaid posts were started on 5 March and continued till 1 April 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. Those who will qualify in the BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 will be called for the mains exam. The candidates can check BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 Pattern below.

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 Pattern

The BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 will be 150 Marks for 2 hours. All questions in the prelims exam will be of objective type. The exam will be based on General Science including the topics of national and international historical issues, Indian culture, handicrafts, tribes, Geography of India, Economic issues in India etc.

Download BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 Date Notice