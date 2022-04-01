BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Date 2022 (Out) @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Revised Exam Schedule Details Here

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Date 2022 has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Date, Exam Pattern, other details here.

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims exam date for recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer against the Advt. No. 03/2021. The candidates who applied for BPSC CDPO Prelims Recruitment 2021 Exam can download the complete notice through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam and Admit Card Date 2022

According to the notice released on the official website, the commission has scheduled BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2022 for 15 May 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM at 21 exam centres in the State. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded prior 15 days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC CDPO Prelims Admit Card 2022?

1. Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic..in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads 'BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2022' flashing on the homepage.

3. Click on the apply online tab.

4. Enter your application number/registration number, date of birth and click on the submit button.

5. The BPSC CDPO Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download BPSC CDPO Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC CDPO Prelims Admit Card 2022 - to active soon

Candidates are advised to download BPSC CDPO Prelims Admit Card and bring it on the day of the exam. No paper admit card will be provided to any candidate. Candidates will be able to download bpsc cdpo prelims admit card by clicking on the above link.