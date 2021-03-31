BPSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Direct Link

BPSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 on its official website. All the candidates qualified for the interview round scheduled between 5th-10th April, 2021 under Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination can download their BPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.



It is noted that a total of 538 Candidates appearing in the Interview under Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 02/2017. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has earlier released the details interview schedule which is to be conducted between 5th-10th April 2021.

In a bid to download BPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website. You can now download BPSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post