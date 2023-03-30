BPSC Lecturer Interview Call Letter 2023 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Admit Card Download Link & Other Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for the post of Lecturer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check download link.

BPSC Lecturer Interview Call Letter 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for the post of Lecturer, Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination on its official website.

Commission will be conducting the interview for Lecturer posts under Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination from 5th-7th April, 2023.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Lecturer, Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 43/2020 can download their Admit Card from the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However, the BPSC Lecturer Interview Call Letter 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Lecturer Interview Call Letter 2023





BPSC Lecturer Interview 2023: Schedule



As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the interview for Lecturer, Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination between 5th-7th April, 2023. Candidates can download their Interview Letter from the official website after clicking the link.

To download BPSC Lecturer Interview Call Letter 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials including 6-Digit Roll Number in the box followed by Captcha Code on the link available on the home page.

Process to Download: BPSC Lecturer Interview Call Letter 2023