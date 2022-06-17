BPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020 (Released) @bih.nic.in, Check Motor Vehicle Inspector Hall Ticket Update

Bihar PSC has released the interview schedule for Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination on its official website-bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the interview schedule for Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission has decided to interview for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 06/2020 from 12 July 2020.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for BPSC MVI interview round can download the complete details Interview Schedule through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post from 12 to 16 July 2022. Interview will be held in two sittings- First from 10.30 A.M and Second from 2.30 Noon in accordance with the Roll Number and dates given on the schedule.



Direct Link to Download BPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020





Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Motor Vehicle Inspector should note that they will have to bring the essential documents in original as well as self attested photocopies of the same during the interview round.

Candidates will have to bring their Photo Identity Card like Voter Id, Aadhar, PAN, Driving Licence etc in original with photocopies also. Please download the BPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Candidates can download their Interview Admit Card for the MVI post just before one week of their scheduled interview as per the BPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020.



How to Download BPSC MVI Interview Schedule 2020 Check Steps