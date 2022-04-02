BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 Released on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objections if any by 12 April

BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check How to Download BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022, objection details and others here.

BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 Download Link: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for Motor Vehicle Inspector (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2020). The candidates who appeared in the BPSC MVI Prelims Exam can download the answer keys from the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had conducted Motor Vehicle Inspector (Prelims) Exam (Advt. No. 06/2020) on 5 & 6 March and the answer keys for the same have been uploaded on the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened containing the answers to General Studies, Automobile Engg. , Mechanical Engg., Motor Vehicle Rules and Act – Booklet Series A, B, C, D . Download BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.



BPSC MVI Objection Details

If any candidate has doubt against BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022, they may raise objections through the offline mode to Secretary cum Controller of Exam, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 80001. Candidates are required to mention the name and advertisement name on the envelope. The format for raising objections can be downloaded from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 is provisional. The final answer keys will be uploaded after reviewing candidates' objections against BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022. Candidates can directly check BPSC MVI Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 90 vacancies for Motor Vehicle Inspector. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.