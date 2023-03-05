BPSC 68th CCE Answer Key 2023 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

BPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission for 68th CCE Prelims Examination. The answer key has been released on the official website of BPSC i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in Candidates can check the details related to the answer key and pdf link here.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently published the final answer key for the 68th Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination, also known as BPSC 68th CCE Prelims, 2023. This exam is an important entrance test for individuals aspiring to join the civil services in Bihar.

Earlier, the provisional answer key of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam was issued on February 18, and candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections if they found any discrepancies in the answers. The final answer key has been prepared after thoroughly reviewing and considering all the objections raised by the candidates.

Candidates can now download the General Studies answer key from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, to check their responses and calculate their scores accordingly. It is important to note that questions on which no objections were received during the provisional key stage will now be treated as final, and no new objections will be entertained.

Questions on which objections were received have been analyzed, and the correct answers have been identified. No further objections on these questions will be entertained. However, if any candidate is still dissatisfied with the final answer key and can provide new evidence, they can submit their objections via email until March 7.

Candidates who appeared for the BPSC 68th Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination are advised to download the final answer key from the official website and check their responses carefully. If they find any discrepancies, they can raise objections as per the guidelines mentioned by the BPSC. This will ensure that their concerns are addressed, and their scores are calculated accurately.

Process to Download BPSC 68th CCE Answer Key 2023

Go to the official website of BPSC.i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads Final Answer Keys :: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.” The BPSC Prelims Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the Answer Key and save it for future reference

BPSC 68th CCE Answer Key 2023 Download

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key here.

BPSC 68th CCE Final Answer Key Exam Name Answer Key BPSC 68th Prelims Final Answer Key 2023 PDF Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

How to raise objections for BPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023

The candidates can raise their objections against the BPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key 2023 on the official mail address provided by BPSC i.e.,- boscpat-bih@nic.in

The last date to raise objections is 7th March 2023. Only those candidates who had previously raised objections and are not yet satisfied with the answer key can raise objections if they have some new proof or counter objections.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of BPSC i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in for further information.