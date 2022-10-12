BPSC Exam Schedule 2021 (Out) for Assistant Director-Public Relation Officer Post, Check Admit Card Update

Bihar PSC has released exam schedule for the Assistant Director cum District Public Relation Officer post on its website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC PRO Exam Schedule 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the commencement of the Assistant Director cum District Public Relation Officer Competitive Examination on its website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Assistant Director cum District Public Relation Officer post from 16 November 2022 onwards. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Director cum District Public Relation Officer post can download the BPSC PRO Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.



According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Director cum District Public Relation Officer from 16 to 18 November 2022 in two sitting.

Exam for languages section including Hindi and English will be held on 16 November 2022 in both sittings. Exam for General Studies including Current Affairs and Journalism based exam will be held on 17 November 2022. Exam for the subject Mass Communication and its importance and Modern Communication Medium will be conducted on 18 November 2022. Candidates can check the subject wise details exam programmed available on the official website.

Candidates should note that Commission will release the Admit Card before one week of the of commencement of the same on its official website.

