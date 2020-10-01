BPSC Recruitment 2020 for 13 Assistant Curator, HOD, Publication Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) under Art, Culture & Youth Dept., Govt. of Bihar and HOD, Ceramics Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts of through the online mode from today onwards.I.e. 1 October 2020 to 30 October 2020. The last date for submitting the hard copy of the application of 6 November 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 October 2020
- Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 6 November 2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) - 12 Posts
- HOD, Ceramics Engineering - 1 Post
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) -Ancient Indian History and Culture / Archeology or Ancient Indian and Asian Studies / Ancient; Graduation in Indian History and Art History, Post Graduation in Musicology/archaeology.
- HOD, Ceramics Engineering -PhD in Ceramics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor/s or Master's level in the Ceramics Engg and Bachelors and Masters degree in Ceramics Engg.
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) - 21 to 37 years
- HOD, Ceramics Engineering -33 years
Download BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (1)
Download BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (2)
How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 October 2020 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application along with the documents to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 6 November 2020.