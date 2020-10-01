Study at Home
Search

BPSC Recruitment 2020 for 13 Assistant Curator, HOD, Publication Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) under Art, Culture & Youth Dept., Govt. of Bihar and  HOD, Ceramics Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Oct 1, 2020 12:45 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BPSC Recruitment 2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) under Art, Culture & Youth Dept., Govt. of Bihar and  HOD, Ceramics Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts of through the online mode from today onwards.I.e. 1 October 2020 to 30 October 2020. The last date for submitting the hard copy of the application of 6 November 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 6 November 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services)  - 12 Posts
  • HOD, Ceramics Engineering - 1 Post

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) -Ancient Indian History and Culture / Archeology or Ancient Indian and Asian Studies / Ancient; Graduation in Indian History and Art History, Post Graduation in Musicology/archaeology.
  • HOD, Ceramics Engineering -PhD in Ceramics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor/s or Master's level in the Ceramics Engg and Bachelors and Masters degree in Ceramics Engg.

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) - 21 to 37 years
  • HOD, Ceramics Engineering -33 years

Download BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (1)

Download BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (2)

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 October 2020 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application along with the documents to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 6 November 2020.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material