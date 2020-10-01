BPSC Recruitment 2020 for 13 Assistant Curator, HOD, Publication Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) under Art, Culture & Youth Dept., Govt. of Bihar and HOD, Ceramics Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts of through the online mode from today onwards.I.e. 1 October 2020 to 30 October 2020. The last date for submitting the hard copy of the application of 6 November 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 October 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 6 November 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) - 12 Posts

HOD, Ceramics Engineering - 1 Post

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) -Ancient Indian History and Culture / Archeology or Ancient Indian and Asian Studies / Ancient; Graduation in Indian History and Art History, Post Graduation in Musicology/archaeology.

HOD, Ceramics Engineering -PhD in Ceramics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor/s or Master's level in the Ceramics Engg and Bachelors and Masters degree in Ceramics Engg.

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director (Bihar Museum Services) - 21 to 37 years

HOD, Ceramics Engineering -33 years

Download BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (1)

Download BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (2)

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 October 2020 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application along with the documents to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 6 November 2020.