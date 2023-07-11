BPSC Teacher Date Extended Till July 15; bpsc.bih.nic.in Apply Online for 1.70 Vacancy; Check Registration Process,

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC has extended the last date to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 till July 15, 2023 on its official website-onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check update here. 

BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023:  If you have not applied yet for the Teacher posts under the recruitment drive BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023, then there is good news for you. Yes, the last date to register for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 has been extended to July 15 by the Bihar Public Service Commission. 
Earlier, the  last date to register for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts was July 12, 2023. Now, you can apply for these posts through the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

It is noted that the registration process for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts commenced on June 15, 2023. As per the notification released, the commission will commence the releasing of admit cards, once the application process ends. 

Under the recruitment process, a total of 1,70,461 School Teacher posts are to be filled including Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5), Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10), and Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. 

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 
Post Name     School Teacher 
Vacancies     1,70,461
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Bihar
Opening Date for Online Application June 15, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  July 15, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 37 Yrs
Official Website     https://bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written examination in objective mode. The BPSC Teacher Recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 27. Questions for the written test will be asked in Language and General Studies subjects. 
Please check the notification link for details of the examination mode/pattern/syllabus and others for the various posts.
 

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
School Teacher: 1,70,461

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 79943
Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)     32916
Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)  57602

 

Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply online for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts on its official website. Now candidates can register themselves till July 15 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. It is noted that earlier the last date to apply for the posts was till July 12, 2023. You can check the short notice directly through the link given below. 

BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023: Process To Apply Online 

  1. Go to the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  3. Now register with your login credentials and proceed with the application process.
  4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

FAQ

When is the last date to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?

Now you can apply online for these posts on or before July 15, 2023.

How one can download the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 extension notice?

You can download the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

