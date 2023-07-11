BPSC Teacher Date Extended Till July 15; bpsc.bih.nic.in Apply Online for 1.70 Vacancy; Check Registration Process,

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC has extended the last date to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 till July 15, 2023 on its official website-onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check update here.

BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023: If you have not applied yet for the Teacher posts under the recruitment drive BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023, then there is good news for you. Yes, the last date to register for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 has been extended to July 15 by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

Earlier, the last date to register for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts was July 12, 2023. Now, you can apply for these posts through the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

It is noted that the registration process for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts commenced on June 15, 2023. As per the notification released, the commission will commence the releasing of admit cards, once the application process ends.

Under the recruitment process, a total of 1,70,461 School Teacher posts are to be filled including Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5), Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10), and Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Post Name School Teacher Vacancies 1,70,461 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Bihar Opening Date for Online Application June 15, 2023 Last Date for Online Application July 15, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 37 Yrs Official Website https://bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written examination in objective mode. The BPSC Teacher Recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 27. Questions for the written test will be asked in Language and General Studies subjects.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

School Teacher: 1,70,461

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 79943 Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) 32916 Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) 57602

Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply online for the 1,70,461 School Teacher posts on its official website. Now candidates can register themselves till July 15 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. It is noted that earlier the last date to apply for the posts was till July 12, 2023. You can check the short notice directly through the link given below.

BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023: Process To Apply Online