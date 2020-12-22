BRO Exam Schedule 2020 Released for Typist, Welder, Cook and other Posts @bro.gov.in, Check Details

BRO Exam Schedule 2020: Border Roads Organizations (BRO), Ministry of Defence has released the exam schedule for the posts of Typist, Welder and other on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the various posts can check the short notification available on the official website of Border Roads Organizations-bro.gov.in.



As per the short notification released by the Border Roads Organizations (BRO), the written test for the Mess Waiter will be conducted on 22 January 2021. Trade Test will be done on 20-21 January 2021 and Physical test will be held on 18-19 January 2020.

For Welder Post, Physical Test will be conducted on 18-19 January 2021 and Trade Test will be held on 22-27 January whereas written test will be held on 28 January 2021.

Candidates applied for these various posts including VMECH/Cook/Hindi Typist can check the details schedule for written test/Trade Test and Physical Test available on the official website.

Candidates should be ready for the dates mentioned in the notification and be in touch with the post office of the address mentioned in the application form for receipt of Call letter/Admit Card. Candidates should note that in case of non receipt of Call Letter/Admit Card print of eligible candidates on BRO website may be brought while coming to GREF centers. Candidates can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

