BRO Result 2019-20 for DMVRT Announced @bro.gov.in, Download BRO DVMRT Result Here

BRO Result 2019-20 for DMVRT: Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force (BRO) has released the result of written test for the post of Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade). A merit list has been prepared, by the organization, of all the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download BRO DMVRT Result from official website www.bro.gov.in.

As per the official website “Separate merit list of provisionally selected candidates categorywise as per DoP&T guidelines will be uploaded on BRO website and accordingly call letters will be issued for further recruitment process shortly”

BRO Result PDFs are available below. Candidates can download the result for all the categories including UR, SC, ST, OBC and ESM.

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR EWS CATEGORY

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR OBC CATEGORY

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR OBC ESM CATEGORY

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR SC CATEGORY

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR SC ESM CATEGORY

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR ST CATEGORY

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR UR CATEGORY

RESULT SHEET OF WRITTEN TEST OF DVRMT FOR UR ESM CATEGORY

Shortlisted candidates will be called for medical examination. BRP PET PT Phase 1 was held on 17 September 2019 and BRO PET PT Phase 2 on 19 September 2019. BRO PET PT Phase 3 was conducted on 10 October. A total of 778 Vacancies were invited out of which 388 are for 01Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade).