BRO VMECH Result 2021 Announced, Download BRO Vehicle Mechanic Provisional Result for PET and Trade Test (Advt. No. 01/2019) @bro.gov.in

BRO VMECH Result 2021: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has released BRO VMECH Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the written test for the post of VMECH (Under Advertisement 01/ 2019) can now download their result through the official website of DDC.i.e. bro.gov.in.

BRO VMECH 2020-21 Exam was held on 01 Nov 2020 at various exam centres in view of COVID restrictions. The candidates based on written examination marks have been provisionally shortlisted for further qualifying Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Trade Test. The final merit list will be declassified after completion of Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Trade Test as per the available number of vacancies for the post in relevant caste category.

All selected candidates will be able to appear for Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Trade Test at GREF Centre between 22 – 27 Feb 2021 and candidates to report at 0800 hrs on 22 Feb 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

All candidates will have to follow all protocols while reporting to GREF Centre.All candidates are required to come along with complete original documents (education, caste, domicile certificates). The candidates can check BRO VMECH Result 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.bro.gov.in. Click on BRO VMECH Result 2021flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. The candidates are required to download BRO VMECH Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download BRO VMECH Result 2021 PDF

This drive is being conducted to recruit 92 vacancies of VMECH (Under Advertisement 01/ 2019). The candidates can now download BRO VMECH Result 2021 Directly by clicking on the above link.