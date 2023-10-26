Bihar Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Social Science Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: सामान्य विज्ञान curriculum of Bihar Board carries elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams for all subjects, including SST, are expected to be conducted in February - March, 2024. Social Science is a scoring paper if students prepare well. This article on बिहार बोर्ड सोशल साइंस सिलेबस contains the complete unit-wise marking scheme and the direct PDF download link.
Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Marks Distribution
Check how the practical and theory marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
The World of History
|
20
|
India: Land and People
|
20
|
Democaratic Politics
|
17
|
Our Economy
|
17
|
Disaster Management
|
06
|
Total (Theory)
|
80
|
Providing Functional Literacy to 10 Illiterate Adults
|
10
|
Project Work
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
100
Bihar Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2024
Check the complete list of chapters below:
|
HISTORY
|
1
|
Rise of Nationalism in Europe
|
2
|
Socialism and Communism: Indo-China Nationalist Movement
|
4
|
Nationalism in India (1914-1930)
|
5
|
Economy and Livelihood
|
6
|
Urbanisation and Urban Life
|
7
|
Business andGlobalisation
|
8
|
Press, Culture andNationalism
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
1a
|
Resources
|
b
|
Water Resources
|
c
|
Forest and Wildlife Resources
|
d
|
Mineral Resources
|
e
|
Power Resources
|
2f
|
Agricultural Resources
|
3
|
Manufacturing Industry
|
4
|
Transportation and Communication
|
5
|
Bihar Natural Resources and Population
|
6
|
Map work
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
1
|
Power Sharing
|
2
|
Power Sharing System
|
3
|
Competition and Struggle in Democracy
|
4
|
Achievements of Democracy
|
5
|
Challenges to Democracy
|
ECONOMICS
|
1
|
Economics and The History of Its Development
|
2
|
Nation and National Economy
|
3
|
Money, Savings and Credit
|
4
|
Our Economic Institutions
|
5
|
Employment and Services
|
6
|
Globalisation
|
7
|
Consumer Awareness and Protection
|
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
|
1
|
Natural Disaster - Introduction
|
2
|
Flood and Drought
|
3
|
Earthquake and Tsunami
|
4
|
Life safety and Casual Management
|
5
|
Optional Communication Management in Disaster
|
6
|
Disaster and Co-existence
BSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus Download PDF
Dorect download link below:
|
Download BSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2024 PDF