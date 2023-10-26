Bihar Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Social Science Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: बिहार बोर्ड Social Science syllabus 2024 for the 2023-24 matric exam and also download सामान्य विज्ञान syllabus PDF for free.

BSEB Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: सामान्य विज्ञान curriculum of Bihar Board carries elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams for all subjects, including SST, are expected to be conducted in February - March, 2024. Social Science is a scoring paper if students prepare well. This article on बिहार बोर्ड सोशल साइंस सिलेबस contains the complete unit-wise marking scheme and the direct PDF download link.

Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Marks Distribution

Check how the practical and theory marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus:

Section Marks The World of History 20 India: Land and People 20 Democaratic Politics 17 Our Economy 17 Disaster Management 06 Total (Theory) 80 Providing Functional Literacy to 10 Illiterate Adults 10 Project Work 10 TOTAL 100

Bihar Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2024

Check the complete list of chapters below:

HISTORY 1 Rise of Nationalism in Europe 2 Socialism and Communism: Indo-China Nationalist Movement 4 Nationalism in India (1914-1930) 5 Economy and Livelihood 6 Urbanisation and Urban Life 7 Business andGlobalisation 8 Press, Culture andNationalism GEOGRAPHY 1a Resources b Water Resources c Forest and Wildlife Resources d Mineral Resources e Power Resources 2f Agricultural Resources 3 Manufacturing Industry 4 Transportation and Communication 5 Bihar Natural Resources and Population 6 Map work POLITICAL SCIENCE 1 Power Sharing 2 Power Sharing System 3 Competition and Struggle in Democracy 4 Achievements of Democracy 5 Challenges to Democracy ECONOMICS 1 Economics and The History of Its Development 2 Nation and National Economy 3 Money, Savings and Credit 4 Our Economic Institutions 5 Employment and Services 6 Globalisation 7 Consumer Awareness and Protection DISASTER MANAGEMENT 1 Natural Disaster - Introduction 2 Flood and Drought 3 Earthquake and Tsunami 4 Life safety and Casual Management 5 Optional Communication Management in Disaster 6 Disaster and Co-existence

BSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus Download PDF

