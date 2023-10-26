Bihar Board 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Social Science Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: सामान्य विज्ञान curriculum of Bihar Board carries elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams for all subjects, including SST, are expected to be conducted in February - March, 2024. Social Science is a scoring paper if students prepare well. This article on बिहार बोर्ड सोशल साइंस सिलेबस contains the complete unit-wise marking scheme and the direct PDF download link.

Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Marks Distribution

Check how the practical and theory marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus: 

Section

Marks

The World of History

20

India: Land and People

20

Democaratic Politics

17

Our Economy

17

Disaster Management

06

Total (Theory)

80

Providing Functional Literacy to 10 Illiterate Adults

10

Project Work

10

TOTAL

100

Bihar Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2024

Check the complete list of chapters below:

HISTORY

Rise of Nationalism in Europe

2

Socialism and Communism: Indo-China Nationalist Movement

4

Nationalism in India (1914-1930)

5

Economy and Livelihood

6

Urbanisation and Urban Life

7

Business andGlobalisation

8

Press, Culture andNationalism

GEOGRAPHY

1a

Resources

b

Water Resources

c

Forest and Wildlife Resources

d

Mineral Resources

e

Power Resources

2f

Agricultural Resources

3

Manufacturing Industry

4

Transportation and Communication

5

Bihar Natural Resources and Population

6

Map work

POLITICAL SCIENCE

1

Power Sharing

2

Power Sharing System

3

Competition and Struggle in Democracy

4

Achievements of Democracy

5

Challenges to Democracy

ECONOMICS

1

Economics and The History of Its Development

2

Nation and National Economy

3

Money, Savings and Credit

4

Our Economic Institutions

5

Employment and Services

6

Globalisation

7

Consumer Awareness and Protection

DISASTER MANAGEMENT

1

Natural Disaster - Introduction

2

Flood and Drought

3

Earthquake and Tsunami

4

Life safety and Casual Management

5

Optional Communication Management in Disaster

6

Disaster and Co-existence

BSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus Download PDF

Dorect download link below:

Download BSEB Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

