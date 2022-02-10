BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Vacancy, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 16:11 IST
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022: The Border Security Force is inviting online applications from Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) for the post of Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2021-22 in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. Interested & eligible candidates can apply online for BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 from 16th January 2022 to 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam Date, Admit Card, Vacancy, Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limitation, How to Apply, Application Fee, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam

To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Vacancy

Interested candidates can refer below the table for Category wise, Trade Wise, and State Wise distribution of vacancies for Male & Female candidates.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Category wise Vacancies

Category

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Male

1151

254

615

420

211

2651

Female

92

4

25

11

5

137

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Trade Wise Vacancies

Male Candidates

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Cobbler

40

7

19

15

7

88

Tailor

25

2

11

7

2

47

Cook

380

89

208

144

76

897

W/C

213

48

123

83

43

510

W/M

147

35

77

55

24

338

Barber

54

13

30

18

8

123

Sweeper

263

60

145

98

51

617

Carpenter

11

2

13

Painter

3

3

Electrician

4

4

Draughtsman

1

1

Waiter

6

6

Mali

4

4

Total Post

1151

254

615

420

211

2651

Female Candidates

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Cobbler

3

3

Tailor

2

2

Cook

26

2

11

6

2

47

W/C

19

5

2

1

27

W/M

15

2

1

18

Barber

7

7

Sweeper

20

2

7

2

2

33

Total Post

92

4

25

11

5

137

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 State wise Vacancies

Male Candidates

S.

No

States/UTs

Cobbler

Tailor

Cook

Water Carrier

Washer Man

Barber

Sweeper

Carpenter

Painter

Electrician

Draftsman

Waiter

Mali

1

Andaman & Nicobar

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Andhra Pradesh

4

2

37

21

14

5

25

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Arunachal

Pradesh

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Assam

2

1

23

13

9

3

16

1

0

0

0

0

0

5

Bihar

8

4

77

43

29

10

53

1

1

1

0

1

0

6

Chandigarh

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

7

Chhattisgarh

2

1

19

11

7

3

13

0

0

0

0

0

0

8

Delhi

1

1

12

7

5

2

9

0

0

0

0

0

0

9

Goa

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

10

Gujarat

4

2

44

26

16

6

31

0

0

1

0

1

1

11

Haryana

2

1

19

11

7

3

13

0

0

0

0

0

0

12

Himachal Pradesh

1

0

5

3

2

1

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

13

Jammu & Kashmir

1

1

9

5

3

1

6

0

0

0

0

1

0

14

Ladakh

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15

Jharkhand

2

1

24

14

9

4

17

1

0

0

0

0

0

16

Karnataka

5

3

45

25

17

6

31

1

0

0

0

0

1

17

Kerala

2

1

25

14

10

4

17

0

0

0

0

0

0

18

Madhya Pradesh

5

3

54

31

20

7

37

1

1

0

0

0

0

19

Maharashtra

8

4

83

47

31

12

57

2

0

0

0

1

1

20

Manipur

0

0

2

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

21

Meghalaya

0

0

2

1

1

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

22

Mizoram

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

23

Nagaland

0

0

1

1

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

24

Odisha

3

2

31

18

12

4

21

1

0

0

0

0

0

25

Pudduchery

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

26

Punjab

2

1

21

12

8

3

14

0

0

0

0

0

0

27

Rajasthan

5

3

51

29

19

7

35

1

0

0

0

0

0

28

Sikkim

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

29

Tamilnadu

5

3

53

30

20

7

36

1

0

1

0

1

1

30

Telangana

3

1

26

15

10

4

18

0

0

0

0

0

0

31

Tripura

0

0

3

2

1

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

32

Uttar Pradesh

15

8

147

84

56

20

102

2

1

1

1

1

0

33

Uttarakhand

1

0

8

4

3

1

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

34

West Bengal

7

4

68

39

26

9

46

1

0

0

0

0

0

35

Dadra & Nagar

Haveli

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

36

Daman & Diu

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

37

Lakshadweep

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTAL

88

47

897

510

338

123

617

13

3

4

1

6

4

Female Candidates

S. No

States/UTs

Cobbler

 

Tailor

Cook

 

Water Carrier

 

Washer Man

 

Barber

Sweeper

1

Andaman & Nicobar

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Andhra Pradesh

0

0

2

1

1

1

1

3

Arunachal Pradesh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Assam

0

0

1

1

1

0

1

5

Bihar

1

0

4

2

1

1

3

6

Chandigarh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7

Chhattisgarh

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

8

Delhi

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

9

Goa

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10

Gujarat

0

0

2

1

1

1

2

11

Haryana

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

12

Himachal Pradesh

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

13

Jammu & Kashmir

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

14

Ladakh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15

Jharkhand

0

0

1

1

1

0

1

16

Karnataka

0

0

2

1

1

1

2

17

Kerala

0

0

1

1

1

0

1

18

Madhya Pradesh

0

0

3

2

1

0

2

19

Maharashtra

1

0

4

2

2

1

3

20

Manipur

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

21

Meghalaya

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

22

Mizoram

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23

Nagaland

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24

Odisha

0

0

2

1

1

0

1

25

Puducherry

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

26

Punjab

0

0

1

1

0

0

1

27

Rajasthan

0

0

3

2

1

0

2

28

Sikkim

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

29

Tamil Nadu

0

0

3

2

1

0

2

30

Telangana

0

0

1

1

1

0

1

31

Tripura

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

32

Uttar Pradesh

1

1

8

4

3

1

5

33

Uttarakhand

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

34

West Bengal

0

1

3

2

1

1

2

35

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

36

Daman & Diu

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

37

Lakshadweep

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTAL

3

2

47

27

18

7

33

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Eligibility: Educational Qualification, Age Limitation

Educational Qualification

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University or Board with:

(i) Two years’ work experience in respective trades; (OR) (ii) One year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade

OR

(iii) Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

Note: Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be accompanied with Government of India notifications declaring that such qualification is equivalent to Matric /10th class pass for service under Central Government.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years as on 01.08.2021. Relaxation in respect of the candidates for SC/ST/OBC category and other special categories of personnel in accordance with the instructions issued by Central Govt. from time to time.

Age Limit Relaxation

Category

Age Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit

Scheduled Caste/ Schedule Tribe

Upto 5 Years in upper age limit

Other Backward Class

Upto 3 Years in upper age limit

Candidates of Jammu & Kashmir who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of J&K during the period from 1st Jan 1980 to 31st Dec,1989. The person claiming relaxation under this category should produce the certificate to the effect that he/she had been domiciled in the State of J&K during the period from 1st Jan 1980 to 31st Dec 1989 from either the District Magistrate within whose jurisdiction he/she had ordinarily resided or from any other authority designated on his behalf by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

 Upto 5 years in upper age limit. 

(SC/ST/OBC relaxation as per Government instructions will be in addition).

Children and dependent family members of victims KILLED in the 1984 riots and communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat.

Children means  (a)  son  (including  adopted  son) or

(b)  daughter (including adopted daughter) Dependent family member means (a) spouse or (b) children or

(c)   brother or sister in the case of unmarried victim who was wholly dependent on that victim at the time of his getting killed in the riots would be eligible.

In order to be eligible for upper age relaxation in this category, the applicant should produce a certificate to

that effect from the concerned District Collector/ District Magistrate where the victim was killed.

Upto 5 years in upper age limit. 

(SC/ST/OBC relaxation as per Government instructions will be in addition).

NOTE:

(i) Candidates should note that Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary Examination certificate, or an equivalent certificate will only be accepted by the BSF for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

(ii) If any Candidates require relaxation in the eligibility criteria, will produce a particular certificate.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 How to Apply

The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted. The facility for submission of online applications will be opened on BSF website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. w.e.f. 16/01/2022 at 00:01 AM and will be closed on 01/03/2022 at 11:59 PM.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Notification PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Apply Online

