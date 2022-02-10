BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Vacancy, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022: The Border Security Force is inviting online applications from Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) for the post of Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2021-22 in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. Interested & eligible candidates can apply online for BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 from 16th January 2022 to 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam Date, Admit Card, Vacancy, Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limitation, How to Apply, Application Fee, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Vacancy

Interested candidates can refer below the table for Category wise, Trade Wise, and State Wise distribution of vacancies for Male & Female candidates.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Category wise Vacancies

Category UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Male 1151 254 615 420 211 2651 Female 92 4 25 11 5 137

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Trade Wise Vacancies

Male Candidates

Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Cobbler 40 7 19 15 7 88 Tailor 25 2 11 7 2 47 Cook 380 89 208 144 76 897 W/C 213 48 123 83 43 510 W/M 147 35 77 55 24 338 Barber 54 13 30 18 8 123 Sweeper 263 60 145 98 51 617 Carpenter 11 – 2 – – 13 Painter 3 – – – – 3 Electrician 4 – – – – 4 Draughtsman 1 – – – – 1 Waiter 6 – – – – 6 Mali 4 – – – – 4 Total Post 1151 254 615 420 211 2651

Female Candidates

Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Cobbler 3 – – – – 3 Tailor 2 – – – – 2 Cook 26 2 11 6 2 47 W/C 19 – 5 2 1 27 W/M 15 – 2 1 – 18 Barber 7 – – – – 7 Sweeper 20 2 7 2 2 33 Total Post 92 4 25 11 5 137

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 State wise Vacancies

Male Candidates

S. No States/UTs Cobbler Tailor Cook Water Carrier Washer Man Barber Sweeper Carpenter Painter Electrician Draftsman Waiter Mali 1 Andaman & Nicobar 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 4 2 37 21 14 5 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Assam 2 1 23 13 9 3 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 Bihar 8 4 77 43 29 10 53 1 1 1 0 1 0 6 Chandigarh 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 2 1 19 11 7 3 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Delhi 1 1 12 7 5 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Goa 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Gujarat 4 2 44 26 16 6 31 0 0 1 0 1 1 11 Haryana 2 1 19 11 7 3 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Himachal Pradesh 1 0 5 3 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Jammu & Kashmir 1 1 9 5 3 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Jharkhand 2 1 24 14 9 4 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 Karnataka 5 3 45 25 17 6 31 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 Kerala 2 1 25 14 10 4 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 5 3 54 31 20 7 37 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 Maharashtra 8 4 83 47 31 12 57 2 0 0 0 1 1 20 Manipur 0 0 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Meghalaya 0 0 2 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Mizoram 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Odisha 3 2 31 18 12 4 21 1 0 0 0 0 0 25 Pudduchery 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 Punjab 2 1 21 12 8 3 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 Rajasthan 5 3 51 29 19 7 35 1 0 0 0 0 0 28 Sikkim 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 29 Tamilnadu 5 3 53 30 20 7 36 1 0 1 0 1 1 30 Telangana 3 1 26 15 10 4 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Tripura 0 0 3 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 15 8 147 84 56 20 102 2 1 1 1 1 0 33 Uttarakhand 1 0 8 4 3 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 West Bengal 7 4 68 39 26 9 46 1 0 0 0 0 0 35 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Daman & Diu 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 37 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 88 47 897 510 338 123 617 13 3 4 1 6 4

Female Candidates

S. No States/UTs Cobbler Tailor Cook Water Carrier Washer Man Barber Sweeper 1 Andaman & Nicobar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 2 1 1 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Assam 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 5 Bihar 1 0 4 2 1 1 3 6 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 8 Delhi 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Gujarat 0 0 2 1 1 1 2 11 Haryana 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 13 Jammu & Kashmir 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 14 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Jharkhand 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 16 Karnataka 0 0 2 1 1 1 2 17 Kerala 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 18 Madhya Pradesh 0 0 3 2 1 0 2 19 Maharashtra 1 0 4 2 2 1 3 20 Manipur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Odisha 0 0 2 1 1 0 1 25 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 Punjab 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 27 Rajasthan 0 0 3 2 1 0 2 28 Sikkim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 29 Tamil Nadu 0 0 3 2 1 0 2 30 Telangana 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 31 Tripura 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1 1 8 4 3 1 5 33 Uttarakhand 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 34 West Bengal 0 1 3 2 1 1 2 35 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 37 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 3 2 47 27 18 7 33

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Eligibility: Educational Qualification, Age Limitation

Educational Qualification

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University or Board with:

(i) Two years’ work experience in respective trades; (OR) (ii) One year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade

OR

(iii) Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

Note: Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be accompanied with Government of India notifications declaring that such qualification is equivalent to Matric /10th class pass for service under Central Government.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years as on 01.08.2021. Relaxation in respect of the candidates for SC/ST/OBC category and other special categories of personnel in accordance with the instructions issued by Central Govt. from time to time.

Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit Scheduled Caste/ Schedule Tribe Upto 5 Years in upper age limit Other Backward Class Upto 3 Years in upper age limit Candidates of Jammu & Kashmir who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of J&K during the period from 1st Jan 1980 to 31st Dec,1989. The person claiming relaxation under this category should produce the certificate to the effect that he/she had been domiciled in the State of J&K during the period from 1st Jan 1980 to 31st Dec 1989 from either the District Magistrate within whose jurisdiction he/she had ordinarily resided or from any other authority designated on his behalf by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Upto 5 years in upper age limit. (SC/ST/OBC relaxation as per Government instructions will be in addition). Children and dependent family members of victims KILLED in the 1984 riots and communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat. Children means (a) son (including adopted son) or (b) daughter (including adopted daughter) Dependent family member means (a) spouse or (b) children or (c) brother or sister in the case of unmarried victim who was wholly dependent on that victim at the time of his getting killed in the riots would be eligible. In order to be eligible for upper age relaxation in this category, the applicant should produce a certificate to that effect from the concerned District Collector/ District Magistrate where the victim was killed. Upto 5 years in upper age limit. (SC/ST/OBC relaxation as per Government instructions will be in addition).

NOTE:

(i) Candidates should note that Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary Examination certificate, or an equivalent certificate will only be accepted by the BSF for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

(ii) If any Candidates require relaxation in the eligibility criteria, will produce a particular certificate.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 How to Apply

The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted. The facility for submission of online applications will be opened on BSF website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. w.e.f. 16/01/2022 at 00:01 AM and will be closed on 01/03/2022 at 11:59 PM.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Notification PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Apply Online