BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Check Selection Procedure & Training Details for Male/Female Candidates

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Selection Process & Training: The Border Security Force will be conducting the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam for Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. Interested & eligible candidates can apply online for BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 from 16th January 2022 to 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Selection Procedure, Training, Medical Standards Details for Male/Female Candidates.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 14th January 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 16th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 1st March 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Selection Procedure

The recruitment will comprise of Phase-1 Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, & Trade Test, followed by Phase-2 Written Examination and then concluded by Phase-3 Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Finally selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in the Country as per the transfer policy of the Force. Candidate will apply for only one post/trade. Candidates belonging to the Physically Handicapped category are not eligible to apply for this recruitment. An employee serving in the same rank and pay grade will not be entitled to apply for said post. Persons serving in Govt/Semi Govt department should apply after obtaining NOC.

Phase-1 Exam

(a) Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

(i) At the very beginning of the recruitment process, candidates will be asked to go through the height bar, and thereby, candidates with lesser height will get eliminated and will not be allowed to participate in further process of recruitment.

(ii) Those candidates who qualify the height bar will be subject to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be as under:

Event Male Female Race 5 Kilometers race to be completed within 24 minutes. 1.6 Kilometers race to be completed within 8.30 minutes.

(iii) Those candidate(s) who qualify in PET will be subject to bio-metric identification & screening of testimonials/documents by the Board. The candidates who do not fulfill the laid down physical standards will be eliminated from the recruitment process. However, elimination on grounds of weight will be done at the time of medical examination only.

(iv) Woman candidate, who as a result of tests is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over, shall be declared temporarily unfit and her appointment held in abeyance until the confinement is over. The vacancy against which a women candidate was selected should be kept reserved for her. She should be re-examined for PET six weeks after the date of confinement, subject to the production of the medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner.

(v) Original documents/testimonials of candidates will be checked by the Board of Officers and only eligible candidates will be going to the next stage.

(vi) Candidates are advised to refrain from consuming/intaking performance-enhancing drugs/injections during PET. Candidates are advised to keep in mind their own physical stamina and endurance level. BSF will not be responsible for any untoward incident occurring during PET as a consequence of consumption of performance-enhancing drugs/injections or other reasons.

Note-I: No physical efficiency test will be held for Ex-servicemen.

Note-II: PET will be only qualifying in nature, and it will not carry any marks.

(b) Trade Test

The candidates who qualify in the PST, PET & Documentation will be put through the respective Trade Test. Each candidate will be allowed to appear for one trade test only. The Trade Test will be qualifying in nature, and it will not carry any marks. The requisite skill/qualification for each trade are as under:

S.No. Trade Desired Skill/Parameters i) Cobbler Polishing of shoes, handling tools, cutting of leather, repair & stitching of shoes. ii) Tailor Taking measurement of persons, cutting of cloth and Stitching of uniform. iii) Cook Cooking of Chapatti & Rice, Cooking of vegetable/Dal/Sambhar/Idli, etc. for 100 men, cooking of meat/fish/egg/kheer. iv) Water Carrier Washing of utensils, kneading of Atta for making chapattis for about 100 men and cutting of vegetable etc. v) Washerman Washing of clothes, Ironing of Khaki, Cotton uniform, woolen and TC uniform. vi) Barber Handling of tools, hair cutting, and shaving. vii) Sweeper Sweeping, cleaning of toilets and bathroom etc. viii) Carpenter Handling tools, cutting of wood, fitting, polishing, and finishing of materials. ix) Painter Knowledge of colours, paints, shades, painting of sign Boards, painting and drawing/knowledge of spray Painting for motor vehicles. x) Electrician Knowledge of AC & DC current, new electric fitting, Rectification of faults. xi) Draftsman Knowledge of drawing materials, papers enlargement, sketching and plan drawing etc. xii) Waiter Hygiene/sanitation, servicing of foods and allied matters. xiii) Mali Plantations, maintenance of plants, knowledge of Seeds and their sewing seasons, fertilizer and manures etc.

Phase-2 Exam

Written Exam

(i) Successful candidate in the first phase examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in second phase of examination i.e. Written Examination which will be communicated to the candidates through E-Mail address/ SMS for call letters through online.

(ii) The Written Examination will be of 100 marks containing 100 questions (qualifying marks 35% for General Category/EWS & Ex- Servicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC) will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions to be answered using a Blue or Black ball point pen only.

(iii) While all the question papers in an examination may contain the same set of questions, the question papers may be in different series, which will have the questions in different order.

The question paper will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks with the following composition:

S. No. Subject Number of questions Maximum marks Duration 1. General Awareness / General knowledge 25 25 2 Hours (120 Minutes) 2. Knowledge of elementary mathematics 25 25 3. Analytical aptitude and ability to observe the distinguished patterns 25 25 4. Basic knowledge of the candidates in English or Hindi 25 25

Phase-3 Exam

(a) Detailed Medical Exam

(i) The candidates who qualify all the above stages i.e. PST, PET, Documentation, Trade Test and Written test will put through Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be carried out by Medical Board of Officers to assess their physical & medical fitness.

(ii) The medical examination of candidates will be carried out as per revised uniform medical guidelines issued by MHA vide UO No. A.VI- 1/2014-Rectt (SSB) dated 20.05.2015 as amended from time to time.

(iii) Candidates have to qualify all the stages of the third phase examination one by one. Any candidate not qualified any of the stage of examination, he/she will be eliminated from the recruitment process.

(iv) Candidates having Tattoos will be considered as per following instructions:

1. Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoos depicting religious symbol or figures and the name as followed in Indian Army are to be permitted.

2. Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of forearm but only left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed.

3. Size: Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

4. In case a candidate has undergone removal of tattoo(s) prior to appearing for recruitment process and the same has faded substantially, this will be treated as a “scar” and not a tattoo. Such candidates will be permitted to undergo the entire selection process with the approval of Presiding Officer of the recruitment Board. Further, the scar resulting due to removal of tattoo will be reviewed by the Medical Board of Officer during Detailed Medical Examination”.

(v) Candidates will be called for medical examination in order of merit. Such candidates will be called till such time all vacancies in their respective categories are filled.

(vi) For female candidates only: Any such female candidates who during the medical examination is found to be pregnant of twelve weeks or above, she shall be declared temporarily unfit and her appointment will be held in abeyance until the confinement is over.

(b) Review Medical Exam

(i) The candidates who are declared Unfit in Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and not satisfied with the findings of the Initial Medical Examination, can submit their appeal. RME of candidates will be conducted in continuation of DME preferably on the next day of DME according to MHA (Police-II Division) OM No.E.32012/ ADG(Med)/DME & RME/DA-1/2020(Part File)/1166 dated 31st May‟2021 containing “Revised uniform Guidelines for Review Medical Examination in central armed police forces and Assam Rifles for GOs & NGOs”.

(ii) All candidates declared unfit during Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will be allowed to undergo Review Medical Examination (RME), provided they give their written consent by appending their signature on the intimation indicating the reasons for being unfit. The appeals for Review Medical Examination (RME) will be preferred in the name of Appellate authority of concerned Recruiting Agency (RA).

(iii) The consent in prescribed proforma for RME duly signed by the candidate should be submitted within 24 hours after he/she is informed of his/her unfitness in DME.

(iv) Recruiting Agencies (RA) will endeavor to keep the venue for RME in the vicinity of a Composite Hospital of CAPFs or Government Medical College/Hospitals, for facilitating specialist opinion/ investigations etc, if required.

(v) The decision of RME board will be final. No appeal will be entertained against the findings of Review Medical Examination.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Medical & Physical Standards

Medical Standards

Visual Acuity corrected (NEAR VISION) Uncorrected visual acuity (DISTANT VISION) Refraction Color Vision Remarks Better eye Worse eye Better eye Worse eye N6 N9 6/6 6/9 Visual correction of any kind is not permitted for distant. Should be able to read with glasses for near vision Only. CP IV BY ISHIHARA -In right handed person, the Right eye is better eye and vice versa. -Binocular vision is required. -Minimum colour perception required is to be recognize RED & GREEN colours.

(i) Visual Standard: The visual standard of candidates will be examined as per revised uniform medical guidelines issued by MHA vide UO No. A.VI-1/2014- Rectt (SSB) dated 20.05.2015 as amended from time to time.

(ii) The candidates must not have knock knees, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes. They must be in good mental and physical health for duties in all places including in high altitude and fit to serve border areas with extreme climatic conditions and must be free from any defect likely to interfere with efficient performance of the duties.

Physical Standards

MALE Candidates

S/N Categories Height Chest Weight i). Scheduled Tribes/Adivasis of all States and Union Territories including Nagas and Mizos. 162.5 Cms 76-81 Cms Proportionate to Height as per medical standard ii). Men belonging to the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh regions. 165 Cms 78-83 Cms iii). All others States and Union Territories. 167.5 Cms 78-83 Cms

FEMALE Candidates

S/N Categories Height Chest Weight i) Scheduled Tribes/Adivasis of all States and Union Territories including Nagas and Mizos. 150 Cms Not Applicable. Proportionate to height as per medical standard ii) Women belonging to the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh regions. 155 Cms Not Applicable. iii) All others States and Union Territories. 157 Cms. Not Applicable.

Note-1: Reserved category candidates seeking relaxations in physical

standards by virtue of belonging to hilly area cannot be considered against un- reserved vacancies in terms of MHA ID No.342/RC/SSB/ Remust.CT (GD) / 1121 dated 07.05.2021.

Note- 2: Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible on production of certificate in the proforma as prescribed in Annexure – IV (in the Notification PDF) from the competent authorities.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Training

The appointment will be subject to the conditions that the candidates are medically as well as physically fit. The selected candidates will have to undergo Basic Training at any of the Training Institutions of BSF. The services of those candidates who fail to complete the training successfully are liable to be terminated.

