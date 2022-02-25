BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Application Open Till 1st March 2022. Check BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Phase-II (Written Exam) Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

Created On: Feb 25, 2022 18:02 IST
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus: The Border Security Force will be conducting the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam for Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. Interested & eligible candidates can apply online for BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 from 16th January 2022 to 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Phase-II (Written Exam) Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

14th January 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

16th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

1st March 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam

To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase-2: Written Exam

(i) Successful candidate in the Phase-1 examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in Phase-2 Written Exam. The BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Written Exam will be of 100 marks containing 100 questions General Awareness/General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, Basic Knowledge of English/Hindi. It will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions to be answered using a Blue or Black ball point pen only.

NOTE: The qualifying marks for General Category/EWS & Ex- Servicemen category is 35% and for SC/ST/OBC) category is 33%. While all the question papers in an examination may contain the same set of questions, the question papers may be in different series, which will have the questions in different order.

S.

No.

Subject

Number of

questions

Maximum

marks

Duration

1.

General Awareness / General knowledge

25

25

2 Hours

(120

Minutes)

2.

Knowledge of elementary mathematics

25

25

3.

Analytical aptitude and ability to observe the distinguished patterns

25

25

4.

Basic knowledge of the

candidates in English or Hindi

25

25

 

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Related Links

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Vacancy, Selection Process

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Selection Procedure & Training Details for Male/Female 

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus

General Awareness / General knowledge

 

Elementary Mathematics

 

Analytical aptitude

 

General Science

Discount

Analytical Reasoning

Indian Politics

Profit & Loss and Interest

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Inventions and Discoveries

Differentiation

Logical Reasoning

Important Places

Averages

Data Sufficiency

Indian Economy

Menstruation

Data Interpretation

Important Days and Dates

Tables and Graphs

Puzzles Verbal Reasoning

Sports

Decimals and Fractions

Analogies

Famous Personalities

HCF LCM

Problem-solving

Appointments

Time and Work

Similarities & Differences

Books & Authors

Matrices

Venn Diagrams

Committees & Commissions

Ratio and Proportion

 

Abbreviations

Percentages

 

Geography

Probability Function

 

Indian History & Culture

Time and Distance

 

Awards & Honours

Arithmetical Operations

 

Indian Financial System

Number Systems

 

Current Affairs – National & International (Past 6 months)

Computation of Whole Numbers

 

 

English

 

Hindi

Cloze passage

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

Sentence Completion

संधि समास

Prepositions

हिंदी भाषा के प्रयोग में होने वाली अशुद्धियाँ

Grammar

शब्द रचना वाक्य रचना अर्थ

Shuffling of sentence parts

अर्थबोध

One word substitutions

क्रियाएँ

Comprehension passage

वर्तनी

Synonyms & Antonyms

पर्यायवाची शब्द/ विलोम शब्द

Detecting Mis-spelt words

अनेकार्थी शब्द

Fill in the blanks

संधि समास

Error Spotting

वाक्याशों के लिये एक शब्द निर्माण

Spellings

शब्द-रूप

Idioms and phrases

हिंदी वर्णमाला

Sentence structure

अलंका

Vocabulary

तत्सम एवं तद्भव देशज विदेशी (शब्द भंडार)

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

वाक्यसंशोधन- लिंग, वचन, कारक, काल, वर्तनी, त्रुटि से संबंधित

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Notification PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Apply Online

