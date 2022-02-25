BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus: The Border Security Force will be conducting the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam for Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. Interested & eligible candidates can apply online for BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 from 16th January 2022 to 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Phase-II (Written Exam) Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
14th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
16th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
1st March 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be announced
|
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam
|
To be announced
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam Pattern
Phase-2: Written Exam
(i) Successful candidate in the Phase-1 examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in Phase-2 Written Exam. The BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Written Exam will be of 100 marks containing 100 questions General Awareness/General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, Basic Knowledge of English/Hindi. It will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions to be answered using a Blue or Black ball point pen only.
NOTE: The qualifying marks for General Category/EWS & Ex- Servicemen category is 35% and for SC/ST/OBC) category is 33%. While all the question papers in an examination may contain the same set of questions, the question papers may be in different series, which will have the questions in different order.
|
S.
No.
|
Subject
|
Number of
questions
|
Maximum
marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
General Awareness / General knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
2 Hours
(120
Minutes)
|
2.
|
Knowledge of elementary mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
3.
|
Analytical aptitude and ability to observe the distinguished patterns
|
25
|
25
|
4.
|
Basic knowledge of the
candidates in English or Hindi
|
25
|
25
|BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Related Links
|
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Vacancy, Selection Process
|
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Selection Procedure & Training Details for Male/Female
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus
|
General Awareness / General knowledge
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Analytical aptitude
|
General Science
|
Discount
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Indian Politics
|
Profit & Loss and Interest
|
Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Inventions and Discoveries
|
Differentiation
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Important Places
|
Averages
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Menstruation
|
Data Interpretation
|
Important Days and Dates
|
Tables and Graphs
|
Puzzles Verbal Reasoning
|
Sports
|
Decimals and Fractions
|
Analogies
|
Famous Personalities
|
HCF LCM
|
Problem-solving
|
Appointments
|
Time and Work
|
Similarities & Differences
|
Books & Authors
|
Matrices
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Committees & Commissions
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
|
Abbreviations
|
Percentages
|
|
Geography
|
Probability Function
|
|
Indian History & Culture
|
Time and Distance
|
|
Awards & Honours
|
Arithmetical Operations
|
|
Indian Financial System
|
Number Systems
|
|
Current Affairs – National & International (Past 6 months)
|
Computation of Whole Numbers
|
|
English
|
Hindi
|
Cloze passage
|
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
|
Sentence Completion
|
संधि समास
|
Prepositions
|
हिंदी भाषा के प्रयोग में होने वाली अशुद्धियाँ
|
Grammar
|
शब्द रचना वाक्य रचना अर्थ
|
Shuffling of sentence parts
|
अर्थबोध
|
One word substitutions
|
क्रियाएँ
|
Comprehension passage
|
वर्तनी
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
पर्यायवाची शब्द/ विलोम शब्द
|
Detecting Mis-spelt words
|
अनेकार्थी शब्द
|
Fill in the blanks
|
संधि समास
|
Error Spotting
|
वाक्याशों के लिये एक शब्द निर्माण
|
Spellings
|
शब्द-रूप
|
Idioms and phrases
|
हिंदी वर्णमाला
|
Sentence structure
|
अलंका
|
Vocabulary
|
तत्सम एवं तद्भव देशज विदेशी (शब्द भंडार)
|
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
|
वाक्यसंशोधन- लिंग, वचन, कारक, काल, वर्तनी, त्रुटि से संबंधित
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Notification PDF