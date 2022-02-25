BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus: The Border Security Force will be conducting the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam for Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. Interested & eligible candidates can apply online for BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 from 16th January 2022 to 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Phase-II (Written Exam) Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 14th January 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 16th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 1st March 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase-2: Written Exam

(i) Successful candidate in the Phase-1 examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in Phase-2 Written Exam. The BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Written Exam will be of 100 marks containing 100 questions General Awareness/General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, Basic Knowledge of English/Hindi. It will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions to be answered using a Blue or Black ball point pen only.

NOTE: The qualifying marks for General Category/EWS & Ex- Servicemen category is 35% and for SC/ST/OBC) category is 33%. While all the question papers in an examination may contain the same set of questions, the question papers may be in different series, which will have the questions in different order.

S. No. Subject Number of questions Maximum marks Duration 1. General Awareness / General knowledge 25 25 2 Hours (120 Minutes) 2. Knowledge of elementary mathematics 25 25 3. Analytical aptitude and ability to observe the distinguished patterns 25 25 4. Basic knowledge of the candidates in English or Hindi 25 25

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Syllabus

General Awareness / General knowledge Elementary Mathematics Analytical aptitude General Science Discount Analytical Reasoning Indian Politics Profit & Loss and Interest Non-Verbal Reasoning Inventions and Discoveries Differentiation Logical Reasoning Important Places Averages Data Sufficiency Indian Economy Menstruation Data Interpretation Important Days and Dates Tables and Graphs Puzzles Verbal Reasoning Sports Decimals and Fractions Analogies Famous Personalities HCF LCM Problem-solving Appointments Time and Work Similarities & Differences Books & Authors Matrices Venn Diagrams Committees & Commissions Ratio and Proportion Abbreviations Percentages Geography Probability Function Indian History & Culture Time and Distance Awards & Honours Arithmetical Operations Indian Financial System Number Systems Current Affairs – National & International (Past 6 months) Computation of Whole Numbers

English Hindi Cloze passage मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ Sentence Completion संधि समास Prepositions हिंदी भाषा के प्रयोग में होने वाली अशुद्धियाँ Grammar शब्द रचना वाक्य रचना अर्थ Shuffling of sentence parts अर्थबोध One word substitutions क्रियाएँ Comprehension passage वर्तनी Synonyms & Antonyms पर्यायवाची शब्द/ विलोम शब्द Detecting Mis-spelt words अनेकार्थी शब्द Fill in the blanks संधि समास Error Spotting वाक्याशों के लिये एक शब्द निर्माण Spellings शब्द-रूप Idioms and phrases हिंदी वर्णमाला Sentence structure अलंका Vocabulary तत्सम एवं तद्भव देशज विदेशी (शब्द भंडार) Shuffling of Sentences in a passage वाक्यसंशोधन- लिंग, वचन, कारक, काल, वर्तनी, त्रुटि से संबंधित

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Notification PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Apply Online