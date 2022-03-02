BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances for 2788 Vacancies

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile & PayScale: The Border Security Force will be conducting the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam for Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. The BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 online registration ended on 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion details for Male/Female Candidates.
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
14th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
16th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
1st March 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be announced
|
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam
|
To be announced
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Salary
The post of Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2021-22 in Border Security Force will come in the pay Matrix Level-3, PayScale Rs.21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure) and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.
|
Post
|
Salary
|
Level
|
Constable Tradesman
|
Rs 21700
|
3
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Allowances
Candidates posted as Constable (Tradesman) are granted a number of allowances as below:
(i) Dearness Allowance
(ii) House Rent Allowance
(iii) Casual Leave Allowance
(iv) Transport Allowance
(v) Overtime Allowance
(vi) Medical Facility
(vii) Canteen
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Promotion
Candidates posted as Constable (Tradesman) will have opportunities of promotion in their respective trades as per their performance.
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile
|
S.No.
|
Trade
|
Desired Skill/Parameters
|
i)
|
Cobbler
|
Polishing of shoes, handling tools, cutting of leather, repair & stitching of shoes.
|
ii)
|
Tailor
|
Taking measurement of persons, cutting of cloth and Stitching of uniform.
|
iii)
|
Cook
|
Cooking of Chapatti & Rice, Cooking of vegetable/Dal/Sambhar/Idli, etc. for 100 men, cooking of meat/fish/egg/kheer.
|
iv)
|
Water Carrier
|
Washing of utensils, kneading of Atta for making chapattis for about 100 men and cutting of vegetable etc.
|
v)
|
Washerman
|
Washing of clothes, Ironing of Khaki, Cotton uniform, woolen and TC uniform.
|
vi)
|
Barber
|
Handling of tools, hair cutting, and shaving.
|
vii)
|
Sweeper
|
Sweeping, cleaning of toilets and bathroom etc.
|
viii)
|
Carpenter
|
Handling tools, cutting of wood, fitting, polishing, and finishing of materials.
|
ix)
|
Painter
|
Knowledge of colours, paints, shades, painting of sign Boards, painting and drawing/knowledge of spray Painting for motor vehicles.
|
x)
|
Electrician
|
Knowledge of AC & DC current, new electric fitting, Rectification of faults.
|
xi)
|
Draftsman
|
Knowledge of drawing materials, papers enlargement, sketching and plan drawing etc.
|
xii)
|
Waiter
|
Hygiene/sanitation, servicing of foods and allied matters.
|
xiii)
|
Mali
|
Plantations, maintenance of plants, knowledge of Seeds and their sewing seasons, fertilizer and manures etc.
BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Notification PDF