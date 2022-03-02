BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances for 2788 Vacancies

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon. Check BSF Constable Tradesman Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion details for 2788 Vacancies.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile & PayScale: The Border Security Force will be conducting the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam for Male & Female Indian Citizens for filling up 2788 Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` vacancies (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Structure. The BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 online registration ended on 1st March 2022. The selection process will consist of three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) & Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam). Candidates can apply for only one post/trade. In this article, we have shared the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion details for Male/Female Candidates.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 14th January 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 16th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 1st March 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Salary

The post of Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2021-22 in Border Security Force will come in the pay Matrix Level-3, PayScale Rs.21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure) and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.

Post Salary Level Constable Tradesman Rs 21700 3

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Allowances

Candidates posted as Constable (Tradesman) are granted a number of allowances as below:

(i) Dearness Allowance

(ii) House Rent Allowance

(iii) Casual Leave Allowance

(iv) Transport Allowance

(v) Overtime Allowance

(vi) Medical Facility

(vii) Canteen

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Promotion

Candidates posted as Constable (Tradesman) will have opportunities of promotion in their respective trades as per their performance.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Job Profile

S.No. Trade Desired Skill/Parameters i) Cobbler Polishing of shoes, handling tools, cutting of leather, repair & stitching of shoes. ii) Tailor Taking measurement of persons, cutting of cloth and Stitching of uniform. iii) Cook Cooking of Chapatti & Rice, Cooking of vegetable/Dal/Sambhar/Idli, etc. for 100 men, cooking of meat/fish/egg/kheer. iv) Water Carrier Washing of utensils, kneading of Atta for making chapattis for about 100 men and cutting of vegetable etc. v) Washerman Washing of clothes, Ironing of Khaki, Cotton uniform, woolen and TC uniform. vi) Barber Handling of tools, hair cutting, and shaving. vii) Sweeper Sweeping, cleaning of toilets and bathroom etc. viii) Carpenter Handling tools, cutting of wood, fitting, polishing, and finishing of materials. ix) Painter Knowledge of colours, paints, shades, painting of sign Boards, painting and drawing/knowledge of spray Painting for motor vehicles. x) Electrician Knowledge of AC & DC current, new electric fitting, Rectification of faults. xi) Draftsman Knowledge of drawing materials, papers enlargement, sketching and plan drawing etc. xii) Waiter Hygiene/sanitation, servicing of foods and allied matters. xiii) Mali Plantations, maintenance of plants, knowledge of Seeds and their sewing seasons, fertilizer and manures etc.

