Study at Home
Search

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 228 Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts Across India, Apply Online @bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force (BSF) is looking for Constable (Tradesman), SI (Works), JE/SI, AC, HC and ASI. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of BSF - recttuser.bsf.gov.in

Oct 10, 2020 20:13 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BSF Recrutiment 2020
BSF Recrutiment 2020

BSF Recruitment 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) is looking for Constable (Tradesman), SI (Works), JE/SI, AC, HC and ASI. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of BSF - recttuser.bsf.gov.in on or before the last date

More than 200 vacancies are available under various cadre including Engineering, Air-Wing Group C etc.The candidates can check more details on BSF Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification , age limit, selection process below. They can also go through the BSF Recruitment 2020 link given below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of Application for Engineering Cadre - 15 October 2020

Last Date of Submission of Application for Group C Posts - 28 October 2020

Last Date of Submission of Application for Engineering Cadre Group B, Air-wing and Constable Tradesman - 23 October 2020

Vacancy Details

Total Posts- 228

Constable (Tradesman) Cadre in in BSF -2020 - 75 Posts

  • Constable Tradesman (Cobbler and Tailor) - 75 Posts Across India

Recruitment post of Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 Posts

  • SI - Works - 26 Posts
  • JE/SI - Electrical - 26 Posts

Recruitment post of Group C Air Wing Cadre - 22 Posts

  • ASI - Assistant Aircraft Mechanic - 10 Posts
  • ASI - Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic - 12 Posts

Recruitment Group C Posts - 64 Posts

  • ASI - Draftsman - 1 Post
  • HC - Plumber - 1 Post
  • HC - Carpenter/Mason - 3 Posts
  • CT - Generator Mechanic - 28 Posts
  • CT - Lineman - 11 Posts
  • CT - Generator Operator - 19 Posts
  • CT - Sewer Man - 1 Post

Engineering Cadre

  • AC - Works - 1 Post
  • ASI - Draftsman - 1 Post
  • HC - Technical - 1 Post
  • CT - Generator Mechanic- 1 Post
  • CT - Carpenter - 1 Post
  • CT - Mason - 2 Posts
  • ASI (DRAFTSMAN) - 8 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts 

Educational Qualification:

  • Constable(Tradesman) - Matriculation and 02 years work experience in respective trade
  • Recruitment post of Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 Posts
  • SI - Works - Passed 3 years diploma in civil engg
  • JE/SI - Electrical - Passed 3 years diploma in electrical engg
  • ASI - Assistant Aircraft Mechanic - 3 years diploma in telecommunication engg
  • ASI - Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic - 3 years diploma in telecommunication engg
  • ASI - Draftsman - matric with diploma
  • HC - Plumber - matric with ITI
  • HC - Carpenter/Mason - matric with ITI
  • CT - Generator Mechanic - matric with ITI
  • CT - Lineman - matric with ITI
  • CT - Generator Operator - matric with ITI
  • CT - Sewer Man - matric

The candidates can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Age Limit:

  • Constable Tradesman Man - 18 to 23 Years
  • Constable Tradesman Both (Male & Female) - 18 to 19 Years
  • Group B Engg - 18 to 25 Years
  • Group C Air-wing - 18 to 28 Years
  • Group C - 18 to 25 Years
  • Engineering - 18 to 19 Years

Selection Process for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts 

  • Constable Tradesman - PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test , Written Examination, Medical Examination
  • Group B Engg - Written examination ,Documentation, Practical Test and medical exam
  • Group C Air-wing - Written examination ,Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam
  • Group C - Written examination ,Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam
  • Engineering - Written Test

How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2020 ?

Application are invited through online mode on official website of BSF or directly through the link below:

BSF Notification and Online Application Link

BSF Constable Tradesman Link

BSF SI JE/SI Link

BSF ASI Assistant Aircraft Mechanic  and Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechani Link

BSF Group C Link

BSF Engineering AC ASI HC CT Link

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material