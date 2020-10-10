BSF Recruitment 2020 for 228 Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts Across India, Apply Online @bsf.gov.in

BSF Recruitment 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) is looking for Constable (Tradesman), SI (Works), JE/SI, AC, HC and ASI. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of BSF - recttuser.bsf.gov.in on or before the last date
More than 200 vacancies are available under various cadre including Engineering, Air-Wing Group C etc.The candidates can check more details on BSF Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification , age limit, selection process below. They can also go through the BSF Recruitment 2020 link given below.
Important Dates
Last Date of Submission of Application for Engineering Cadre - 15 October 2020
Last Date of Submission of Application for Group C Posts - 28 October 2020
Last Date of Submission of Application for Engineering Cadre Group B, Air-wing and Constable Tradesman - 23 October 2020
Vacancy Details
Total Posts- 228
Constable (Tradesman) Cadre in in BSF -2020 - 75 Posts
- Constable Tradesman (Cobbler and Tailor) - 75 Posts Across India
Recruitment post of Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 Posts
- SI - Works - 26 Posts
- JE/SI - Electrical - 26 Posts
Recruitment post of Group C Air Wing Cadre - 22 Posts
- ASI - Assistant Aircraft Mechanic - 10 Posts
- ASI - Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic - 12 Posts
Recruitment Group C Posts - 64 Posts
- ASI - Draftsman - 1 Post
- HC - Plumber - 1 Post
- HC - Carpenter/Mason - 3 Posts
- CT - Generator Mechanic - 28 Posts
- CT - Lineman - 11 Posts
- CT - Generator Operator - 19 Posts
- CT - Sewer Man - 1 Post
Engineering Cadre
- AC - Works - 1 Post
- ASI - Draftsman - 1 Post
- HC - Technical - 1 Post
- CT - Generator Mechanic- 1 Post
- CT - Carpenter - 1 Post
- CT - Mason - 2 Posts
- ASI (DRAFTSMAN) - 8 Posts
Eligibility Conditions for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Constable(Tradesman) - Matriculation and 02 years work experience in respective trade
- Recruitment post of Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 Posts
- SI - Works - Passed 3 years diploma in civil engg
- JE/SI - Electrical - Passed 3 years diploma in electrical engg
- ASI - Assistant Aircraft Mechanic - 3 years diploma in telecommunication engg
- ASI - Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic - 3 years diploma in telecommunication engg
- ASI - Draftsman - matric with diploma
- HC - Plumber - matric with ITI
- HC - Carpenter/Mason - matric with ITI
- CT - Generator Mechanic - matric with ITI
- CT - Lineman - matric with ITI
- CT - Generator Operator - matric with ITI
- CT - Sewer Man - matric
The candidates can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Age Limit:
- Constable Tradesman Man - 18 to 23 Years
- Constable Tradesman Both (Male & Female) - 18 to 19 Years
- Group B Engg - 18 to 25 Years
- Group C Air-wing - 18 to 28 Years
- Group C - 18 to 25 Years
- Engineering - 18 to 19 Years
Selection Process for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts
- Constable Tradesman - PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test , Written Examination, Medical Examination
- Group B Engg - Written examination ,Documentation, Practical Test and medical exam
- Group C Air-wing - Written examination ,Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam
- Group C - Written examination ,Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam
- Engineering - Written Test
How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2020 ?
Application are invited through online mode on official website of BSF or directly through the link below:
BSF Notification and Online Application Link
BSF ASI Assistant Aircraft Mechanic and Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechani Link