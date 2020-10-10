BSF Recruitment 2020 for 228 Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts Across India, Apply Online @bsf.gov.in

BSF Recruitment 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) is looking for Constable (Tradesman), SI (Works), JE/SI, AC, HC and ASI. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website of BSF - recttuser.bsf.gov.in on or before the last date

More than 200 vacancies are available under various cadre including Engineering, Air-Wing Group C etc.The candidates can check more details on BSF Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification , age limit, selection process below. They can also go through the BSF Recruitment 2020 link given below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of Application for Engineering Cadre - 15 October 2020

Last Date of Submission of Application for Group C Posts - 28 October 2020

Last Date of Submission of Application for Engineering Cadre Group B, Air-wing and Constable Tradesman - 23 October 2020

Vacancy Details

Total Posts- 228

Constable (Tradesman) Cadre in in BSF -2020 - 75 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Cobbler and Tailor) - 75 Posts Across India

Recruitment post of Group B Engineering Cadre - 52 Posts

SI - Works - 26 Posts

JE/SI - Electrical - 26 Posts

Recruitment post of Group C Air Wing Cadre - 22 Posts

ASI - Assistant Aircraft Mechanic - 10 Posts

ASI - Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic - 12 Posts

Recruitment Group C Posts - 64 Posts

ASI - Draftsman - 1 Post

HC - Plumber - 1 Post

HC - Carpenter/Mason - 3 Posts

CT - Generator Mechanic - 28 Posts

CT - Lineman - 11 Posts

CT - Generator Operator - 19 Posts

CT - Sewer Man - 1 Post

Engineering Cadre

AC - Works - 1 Post

HC - Technical - 1 Post

CT - Generator Mechanic- 1 Post

CT - Carpenter - 1 Post

CT - Mason - 2 Posts

ASI (DRAFTSMAN) - 8 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Constable(Tradesman) - Matriculation and 02 years work experience in respective trade

SI - Works - Passed 3 years diploma in civil engg

JE/SI - Electrical - Passed 3 years diploma in electrical engg

ASI - Assistant Aircraft Mechanic - 3 years diploma in telecommunication engg

ASI - Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic - 3 years diploma in telecommunication engg

ASI - Draftsman - matric with diploma

HC - Plumber - matric with ITI

HC - Carpenter/Mason - matric with ITI

CT - Generator Mechanic - matric with ITI

CT - Lineman - matric with ITI

CT - Generator Operator - matric with ITI

CT - Sewer Man - matric

The candidates can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit:

Constable Tradesman Man - 18 to 23 Years

Constable Tradesman Both (Male & Female) - 18 to 19 Years

Group B Engg - 18 to 25 Years

Group C Air-wing - 18 to 28 Years

Group C - 18 to 25 Years

Engineering - 18 to 19 Years

Selection Process for BSF Constable Tradesman, HC, AC SI, JE and ASI Posts

Constable Tradesman - PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test , Written Examination, Medical Examination

Group B Engg - Written examination ,Documentation, Practical Test and medical exam

Group C Air-wing - Written examination ,Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam

Group C - Written examination ,Documentation, PST/PET and medical exam

Engineering - Written Test

How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2020 ?

Application are invited through online mode on official website of BSF or directly through the link below:

BSF Notification and Online Application Link

BSF Constable Tradesman Link

BSF SI JE/SI Link

BSF ASI Assistant Aircraft Mechanic and Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechani Link

BSF Group C Link

BSF Engineering AC ASI HC CT Link