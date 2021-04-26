BSF Recruitment 2021: 70 Vacancies for Group B and C (Inspector and Sub-Inspector) Posts
Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring 80 Group B and C posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 on or before 31 December 2021.
BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for the Group B and C posts (Inspector and Sub-Inspector) in the employment newspaper dated 24 April to 30 April 2021 on deputation basis. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 on or before 31 December 2021.
A total of 70 vacancies are available for Junior Flight Engineer, Inspector/Storeman, Junior Aircraft Mechanic, Assistant Aircraft Mechanic,Senior Aircraft Mechanic, Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector) and Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic.
Important Date
Application Form Closing Date: 31 December 2021
BSF Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 70
- Senior Aircraft Mechanic (Inspector) - 12
- Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector) - 05
- Junior Aircraft Mechanic (Sub-Inspector) - 04
- Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - 08
- Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub- Inspector) - 03
- Senior Flight Gunner (Inspector) - 01
- Junior Flight Gunner (Sub- Inspector) - 04
- Senior Flight Engineer (Inspector)- 01
- Junior Flight Engineer (Sub- Inspector) - 04
- Inspector/Storeman - 02
- Sub-Inspector (Storeman) - 04
- Const (Maintenance) - 22
BSF Salary:
- Senior Aircraft Mechanic (Inspector) - Pay Matrix 7
- Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector) - Pay Matrix 7
- Junior Aircraft Mechanic (Sub-Inspector) - Pay Matrix 6
- Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - Pay Matrix 5
- Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub- Inspector) - Pay Matrix 5
- Senior Flight Gunner (Inspector) - Pay Matrix 7
- Junior Flight Gunner (Sub- Inspector) - Pay Matrix 6
- Senior Flight Engineer (Inspector)- Pay Matrix 7
- Junior Flight Engineer (Sub- Inspector) - Pay Matrix 6
- Inspector/Storeman - Pay Matrix 7
- Sub-Inspector (Storeman) - Pay Matrix 6
- Const (Maintenance) - Pay Matrix 3
How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed application format on or before 31 December 2021.
BSF Recruitment Notification Download