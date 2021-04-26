Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

BSF Recruitment 2021: 70 Vacancies for Group B and C (Inspector and Sub-Inspector) Posts

Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring 80 Group B and C posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 on or before 31 December 2021.

Created On: Apr 26, 2021 14:24 IST
BSF Recruitment 2021
BSF Recruitment 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for the Group B and C posts (Inspector and Sub-Inspector) in the employment newspaper dated 24 April to 30 April 2021 on deputation basis. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 on or before 31 December 2021.

A total of 70 vacancies are available for Junior Flight Engineer, Inspector/Storeman, Junior Aircraft Mechanic, Assistant Aircraft Mechanic,Senior Aircraft Mechanic, Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector) and Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic.

Important Date

Application Form Closing Date: 31 December 2021

BSF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 70

  • Senior Aircraft Mechanic (Inspector) - 12
  • Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector) - 05
  • Junior Aircraft Mechanic (Sub-Inspector) - 04
  • Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - 08
  • Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub- Inspector) - 03
  • Senior Flight Gunner (Inspector) - 01
  • Junior Flight Gunner (Sub- Inspector) - 04
  • Senior Flight Engineer (Inspector)- 01
  • Junior Flight Engineer (Sub- Inspector) - 04
  • Inspector/Storeman - 02
  • Sub-Inspector (Storeman) - 04
  • Const (Maintenance) - 22

BSF Salary:

  • Senior Aircraft Mechanic (Inspector) - Pay Matrix 7
  • Senior Radio Mechanic (Inspector) - Pay Matrix 7
  • Junior Aircraft Mechanic (Sub-Inspector) - Pay Matrix 6
  • Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - Pay Matrix 5
  • Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub- Inspector) - Pay Matrix 5
  • Senior Flight Gunner (Inspector) - Pay Matrix 7
  • Junior Flight Gunner (Sub- Inspector) - Pay Matrix 6
  • Senior Flight Engineer (Inspector)- Pay Matrix 7
  • Junior Flight Engineer (Sub- Inspector) - Pay Matrix 6
  • Inspector/Storeman - Pay Matrix 7
  • Sub-Inspector (Storeman) - Pay Matrix 6
  • Const (Maintenance) - Pay Matrix 3

How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed application format on or before 31 December 2021.

BSF Recruitment Notification Download

 
