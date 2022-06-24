BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process, Physical & Trade Test Details for SI & HC 281 Vacancies

Last Date to Apply Online for BSF Recruitment 2022 SI & HC is 28th June 2022. Check Selection Process, Physical & Trade Test Details for 281 Vacancies of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable.

BSF Recruitment Selection Process 2022: Online applications are invited from male Indian citizens for filling up 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) AND CT (Crew) in Water Wing of the Border Security Force. The online application BSF Recruitment 2022 SI & HC is open till 28th June 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates can check BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process, Physical & Trade Test for 281 Vacancies of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Calendar

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Name of Posts Trade Category Total Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Sub Inspector (Master) - 5 1 1 - 1 8 Sub Inspector (Engine Driver) - 2 1 - 2 1 6 Sub Inspector (Workshop) - 2 - - - - 2 Head Constable (Master) - 28 2 12 3 7 52 Head Constable (Engine Driver) - 32 3 18 5 6 64 Head Constable (Workshop) Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine) 5 1 1 1 2 10 Electrician 1 1 0 0 0 2 AC Technician 1 0 0 0 0 1 Electronics 1 0 0 0 0 1 Machinist 1 0 0 0 0 1 Carpenter 2 0 0 0 0 2 Plumber 2 0 0 0 0 2 Total 13 2 1 1 2 19 Constable (Crew) 92 5 19 14 - 130 Total Vacancies 174 14 51 25 17 281

BSF Recruitment Selection Procedure 2022

The selection shall be held in two phases:

(a) First Phase

(i) Written Examination

The online written exam will be one composite paper of objective type with multiple choices to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. The written exam will consist of the following subjects:

For the post of SI (Master), SI (ED) & SI (Workshop)

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration General Knowledge & Awareness 25 25 2 Hours Reasoning Ability 25 25 Numerical Ability 25 25 Trade Awareness 25 25 Total 100 100

For the post of HC (Master), HC (ED), HC (Workshop) & CT (Crew)

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration General Knowledge & Awareness 35 35 2 Hours Reasoning Ability 35 35 Numerical Ability 30 30 Total 100 100

(b) Second Phase

The candidates declared ‘qualified’ in the written examination (first phase) will appear in the second selection phase at designated Water Wing Establishments as decided by HQ DG BSF. Stages of second selection phase examination will be as follows:

(i) Documentation

Candidates will have to produce original copies of all the documents to testify their eligibility for the applied post. Documents/certificates of candidates will be screened/checked by the selection board to assess their eligibility with regard to Age, Educational Qualification, Technical Qualification, Experience, Caste, Relaxation in PST etc.

(ii) Physical Measurement

Physical measurement will be carried out by the selection board to assess the height, weight and chest of candidates according to the prescribed physical standards.

(iii) Physical Efficiency Test

Candidates are required to qualify following events:

Events Qualifying Time 1 Mile Race 8 Minutes High Jump 3 Feet 06 Inches (03 attempts) Long Jump 11 Feets (03 attempts)

NOTE: Ex-Servicemen candidates are not required to undergo Physical Efficiency test (PET), Ex-Servicemen candidates are required to fulfill the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) prescribed for the applied post. However, all Ex-Servicemen candidates are required to qualify the Written Examination, Documentation, Trade Test and Medical Examination.

(iv) Trade Test

Trade Test for each post will be carried out by the selection Board to assess the knowledge and experience of candidate in the respective technical field or trade applied by the candidate. Swimming Test for the post of CT(Crew) will also be carried out by the Selection Board. Candidates should be well-acquainted with every practical aspect of their applied trade and must qualify prescribed norms of trade test conducted by the selection board.

(v) Medical Examination

Candidates who qualify all the above selection stages of recruitment will be subjected to Detailed Medical Examination (DME) as per revised uniform guidelines to assess their fitness for appointment in BSF as per laid down standard. The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will be held immediately after completion of Trade Test at the respective centres.

Candidates who are found to be medically ‘UNFIT’ during Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will be allowed to undergo Review Medical Examination (RME) preferably on the next day provided that the unfit candidates will have to give their written consent addressed to the Presiding Officer of the recruitment board for undergoing Review Medical Examination (RME) by appending their signature, as per format given at Annexure- ‘J’ (refer Notification PDF)

Final Merit List

After completion of the first and second selection phases, the merit list (post-wise, trade-wise, and category-wise) will be drawn separately on the basis of marks secured/obtained by the candidates in the written examination. The list of finally selected candidates will be published on BSF official website.

In cases of tie in marks, tie cases will be resolved in the following manner:

(i) Older candidate will be placed higher in merit.

(ii) If the tie still persists, it is finally resolved by referring to the alphabetical order (in English) of name of Candidates.

