BSF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for SI & HC 281 Vacancies

BSF Recruitment 2022 SI & HC Notice Released. Check Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for 281 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable in Border Security Force.

Created On: May 24, 2022 15:37 IST
Modified On: May 24, 2022 15:43 IST
BSF Recruitment 2022: Online applications are invited from male Indian citizens for filling up 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) AND CT (Crew) in Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Interested candidates will be able to apply online after the release of the detailed advertisement on the official website of BSF. The last date to apply online will be 30 days from the date of publication of the detailed advertisement notice.

Meanwhile, candidates can check BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for 281 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable in Border Security Force.

BSF 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

BSF Recruitment 2022 Events

Important Dates

Application Start Date

To Be Announced 

Application End Date

To Be Announced 

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Post

Vacancy

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’)

05

01

01

-

01

08

SI (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘B’)

02

01

-

02

01

06

SI (Workshop) (Group – ‘B’)

02

-

-

-

-

02

HC (Master) (Group – ‘C’)

28

02

12

03

07

52

HC (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’)

32

03

18

05

06

64

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Post

Age

Edn Qualification

SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’)

Between 22 to 28 years

i)  10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University AND

ii)      Second Class Master Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine

Department.

SI (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘B’)

Between 22 to 28 years

i)  10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University

AND

ii)   First Class Engine Driver Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department.

SI (Workshop) (Group – ‘B’)

Between 20 to 25 years

Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent

OR

Three years Diploma in Mechanical or Marine or Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

HC (Master) (Group – ‘C’)

Between 20 to 25 years

i)       Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and

ii)  Serang Certificate.

HC (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’)

Between 20 to 25 years

i)       Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and

ii)     Possessing IInd Class Engine Driver Certificate

BSF Recruitment 2022 Salary

Post

Level in

Pay Matrix

SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’)

Level-6 (₹ 35400- 112400/-)

SI (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘B’)

Level-6 (₹ 35400- 112400/-)

SI (Workshop) (Group – ‘B’)

Level-6 (₹ 35400- 112400/-)

HC (Master) (Group – ‘C’)

Level-4 (₹ 25500- 81100/-)

HC (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’)

Level-4 (₹ 25500- 81100/-)

BSF Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online for 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) AND CT (Crew) in Water Wing through the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF) by clicking on the online application form link after the release of the detailed advertisement.

Candidates need to fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. Read the instructions carefully on the Application Form and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Online Apply (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. What is the eligibility criteria for BSF Recruitment 2022 SI & HC?

Read our article BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for SI & HC 281 Vacancies on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What is the salary of the BSF SI & HC?

BSF SI & HC Salary: Level-6 (₹ 35400- 112400/-) for SI (Master, Engine Driver & Workshop) (Group – ‘B’) and Level-4 (₹ 25500- 81100/-) for HC (Master & Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’).

Q3. How many vacancies are there in BSF Recruitment 2022 SI & HC?

A total of 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) AND CT (Crew) in Water Wing of the Border Security Force.

Q4. What is the age limit for BSF Recruitment 2022 SI & HC?

BSF Recruitment 2022 SI & HC Age Limit: Between 22 to 28 years for SI (Master & Engine Driver), and Between 20 to 25 years for SI (Workshop) & HC (Master, Engine Driver).

Take Free Online BSF-ASI/HC 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
