BSF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for SI & HC 281 Vacancies

BSF Recruitment 2022: Online applications are invited from male Indian citizens for filling up 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) AND CT (Crew) in Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Interested candidates will be able to apply online after the release of the detailed advertisement on the official website of BSF. The last date to apply online will be 30 days from the date of publication of the detailed advertisement notice.

candidates can check BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for 281 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable in Border Security Force.

BSF 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

BSF Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date To Be Announced Application End Date To Be Announced

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Post Vacancy UR EWS OBC SC ST Total SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’) 05 01 01 - 01 08 SI (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘B’) 02 01 - 02 01 06 SI (Workshop) (Group – ‘B’) 02 - - - - 02 HC (Master) (Group – ‘C’) 28 02 12 03 07 52 HC (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’) 32 03 18 05 06 64

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Post Age Edn Qualification SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’) Between 22 to 28 years i) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University AND ii) Second Class Master Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department. SI (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘B’) Between 22 to 28 years i) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University AND ii) First Class Engine Driver Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department. SI (Workshop) (Group – ‘B’) Between 20 to 25 years Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent OR Three years Diploma in Mechanical or Marine or Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or Institution HC (Master) (Group – ‘C’) Between 20 to 25 years i) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and ii) Serang Certificate. HC (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’) Between 20 to 25 years i) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and ii) Possessing IInd Class Engine Driver Certificate

BSF Recruitment 2022 Salary

Post Level in Pay Matrix SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’) Level-6 (₹ 35400- 112400/-) SI (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘B’) Level-6 (₹ 35400- 112400/-) SI (Workshop) (Group – ‘B’) Level-6 (₹ 35400- 112400/-) HC (Master) (Group – ‘C’) Level-4 (₹ 25500- 81100/-) HC (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’) Level-4 (₹ 25500- 81100/-)

BSF Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online for 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) AND CT (Crew) in Water Wing through the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF) by clicking on the online application form link after the release of the detailed advertisement.

Candidates need to fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. Read the instructions carefully on the Application Form and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details.

