BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023: 1410 Vacancies Constable Expected, Check Details Here

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) has published a notification for 1410 Constable Tradesman Posts. Candidates can check the vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details here.

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) on its official website i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in. BSF is expected to fill a total of 1410 vacancies of which 1343 are Male candidates and 67 vacancies for female candidates.

Online applications shall be invited from eligible and interested male and female Indian citizens. The date for submitting the online application will be mentioned in the notification.

Selected candidates will be recruited in the pay scale of Rs. 21700 to 69100 under Level 3. More details on BSF Tradesman 2023 shall be announced in the detailed notification.

BSF Tradesman 2023 Vacancy Details

Trade Male Female Cobbler 22 1 Tailor 12 1 Plumber 22 1 Painter 16 1 Electrician 12 - Pump Operator 1 - Draughtsman 8 - Upholster 1 - Tin Smith 1 - Butcher 1 - Cook 456 24 Water Carrier 280 14 Washer man 125 7 Barber 57 3 Sweeper 263 14 Waiter 5 - Mali 25 1 Khoji 36-

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should be 10th class passed and possess 2-year certificate course from ITI.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for BSFRecruitment 2023 ?

