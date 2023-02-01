BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023: 1410 Vacancies Constable Expected, Check Details Here

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) on its official website i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in. BSF is expected to fill a total of 1410 vacancies of which 1343 are Male candidates and 67 vacancies for female candidates.
Online applications shall be invited from eligible and interested male and female Indian citizens. The date for submitting the online application will be mentioned in the notification.
Selected candidates will be recruited in the pay scale of Rs. 21700 to 69100 under Level 3. More details on BSF Tradesman 2023 shall be announced in the detailed notification.
BSF Tradesman 2023 Vacancy Details
|Trade
|Male
|Female
|Cobbler
|22
|1
|
Tailor
|12
|1
|Plumber
|22
|1
|Painter
|16
|1
|Electrician
|12
|-
|Pump Operator
|1
|-
|Draughtsman
|8
|-
|Upholster
|1
|-
|Tin Smith
|1
|-
|Butcher
|1
|-
|Cook
|456
|24
|Water Carrier
|280
|14
|Washer man
|125
|7
|Barber
|57
|3
|Sweeper
|263
|14
|Waiter
|5
|-
|Mali
|25
|1
|Khoji
|36-
Eligibility Criteria for BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
The candidates should be 10th class passed and possess 2-year certificate course from ITI.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
How to Apply for BSFRecruitment 2023 ?
- Go to the BSF website and register yourself using basic information relating to them i.e Name, Mobile Number and E-mail lD Candidates.
- After completing the registration part, you can view the active advertisements under 'ONLINE APPLICATION' link by logging in using their credentials.
- Go to the 'APPLY HERE' link available next to the relevant advertisement.
- Fill out the relevant fields of the online application form and upload all essential documents.
- After filling up all relevant information, you can see a complete preview of their application form. lf you want to make any corrections, then press "back". No correction in the application can be made after clicking the "submit" button.