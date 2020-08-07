BSSC Admit Card 2020 for Laboratory Technician Posts Released @bssc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link Here

BSSC Admit Card 2020 for Laboratory Technician: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the E-Admit Card for the Interview for the posts of Laboratory Technician on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview for the Laboratory Technician posts can download their BSSC Admit Card 2020 available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on its official web portal, the Admit Card for the Interview for the posts of Laboratory Technician has been uploaded on its official website. Commission has released the Performa for the Interview Call letter and candidates can download the same.

Candidates, who have to appear for the Interview for the Laboratory Technician Posts, should note that they will have to fill the Interview Call letter and bring the same during the Interview.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to conduct the Laboratory Technician from the 12 August to 24 August 2020. Candidates should note that earlier Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has already released the revised Interview Schedule for the posts of Laboratory Technician on its official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website of BSSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: BSSC Admit Card/Notification 2020 for Laboratory Technician