How to add Jagran Josh as Your Preferred Source on Google: Easy Step by Step Guide

Do you want to see articles from your preferred website whenever you search for a topic on Google? Now it is possible, with Google’s new feature of Preferred Sources. Google has introduced a new tool that allows users to select which news sources they would like to view more frequently in Top Stories, thereby personalizing their news-reading experience. Google introduced the Preferred Sources feature on August 12.

Know how you can make Jagran Josh your Preferred Source for any new information you want to search for or news you want to read.

What is Google Preferred Source Feature?

Users can have more control over how much news they consume by selecting Preferred Sources. Following the selection, stories from the selected publications are more frequently included in Google Search's "From your sources" section or the Top Stories carousel.