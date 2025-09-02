How to add Jagran Josh as Your Preferred Source on Google: Easy Step by Step Guide

Do you want to see articles from your preferred website whenever you search for a topic on Google? Now it is possible, with Google’s new feature of Preferred Sources. Google has introduced a new tool that allows users to select which news sources they would like to view more frequently in Top Stories, thereby personalizing their news-reading experience. Google introduced the Preferred Sources feature on August 12.
Know how you can make Jagran Josh your Preferred Source for any new information you want to search for or news you want to read.
What is Google Preferred Source Feature?
Users can have more control over how much news they consume by selecting Preferred Sources. Following the selection, stories from the selected publications are more frequently included in Google Search's "From your sources" section or the Top Stories carousel.
Google explained in the blog post that although users would still view content from other sources, their chosen sources will be given priority.
How to make Jagran Josh your Preferred Source?
The feature is now available in India and the US. If you want Google to show Jagran Josh articles more often whenever new and relevant news is published, you can set Jagran Josh as your Preferred Source in Google Top Stories.
You can follow the given steps to make Jagran Josh your go-to source of information:
Open Google Search and type any news-related query (for example, India election results). You will see the Top Stories section at the top.
On the right side of the Top Stories heading, you’ll notice a small icon. Click or tap on it to open the Preferred Sources menu.
Search for Jagran Josh in the given list and select the first result with the link jagranjosh.com.
Once added, refresh the web page or search again. You’ll now see more Jagran Josh articles in the Top Stories section.
With this new feature of Google, the company is trying to give its readers more control and power over their news experience. By choosing Jagran Josh as your Preferred Source, you can stay updated with reliable and relevant information more easily, while still getting access to stories from other publications.
