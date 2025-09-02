List of Top 7 Most Beautiful Countries in the World

What makes a country beautiful? It could be the natural landscapes, the culture, the people, or even how the cities blend with nature. Beauty isn't just about looks—it's about how a place makes you feel. Some countries are famous for their stunning mountains, clear beaches, or colourful towns. Others attract visitors with rich history, art, and traditions. Every year, millions of people travel around the world to see these beautiful places for themselves. For example, New Zealand is known for its lush valleys and snow-capped peaks. Italy draws people in with its historic cities, delicious food, and beautiful coastlines. These countries offer more than just sights—they provide unforgettable experiences. In this article, we'll look at seven of the most beautiful countries in the world. Each one has something unique that makes it special. Let's discover what makes them truly breathtaking.

List of the Top 7 World's Most Beautiful Countries According to the U.S. News and World Report, here's the list of the top 7 most beautiful countries in the world: Country Scenic Rank Population Greece #1 10.4 million New Zealand #2 5.22 million Italy #3 58.8 million Switzerland #4 8.85 million Spain #5 48.4 million Thailand #6 71.8 million Norway #7 5.52 million Iceland #8 394 thousand Australia #9 26.6 million Austria #10 9.13 million Ireland #11 5.26 million Brazil #12 216 million Portugal #13 10.5 million 1. Greece Source: US News and World Report Capital: Athens

Athens Region: Europe

Europe GDP Per Capita, PPP: $41,187

$41,187 GDP : $238 Billion

: $238 Billion Population: 10,361,295

10,361,295 Area: 131,957 Sq. Km Greece is considered the world's most scenic country, ranking number one. Its attraction stems from a perfect combination of ancient history and breathtaking natural beauty. The country's terrain is marked by the signature Aegean Islands, with their white-washed villages and sapphire seas, as well as dramatic mainland mountain ranges, like Olympus, and ancient ruins that have stood for millennia.

2. New Zealand Source: US News and World Report Capital: Wellington

Wellington Region: Oceania

Oceania GDP Per Capita, PPP: $54,110

$54,110 GDP: $253 Billion

$253 Billion Population: 5,223,100

5,223,100 Area: 268,838 Sq. Km Boasting a scenic rank of #2, New Zealand is known for its stunning variety of landscapes. It’s a world of majestic fjords such as Milford Sound, Rotorua's geothermal marvels and expansive, untouched national parks. And the country's jagged peaks, dense woods, and tranquil lakes have charmed filmmakers and adventurers alike, establishing a mystique of wild, ethereal splendour. 3. Italy Source: US News and World Report Capital: Rome

Rome Region: Europe

Europe GDP Per Capita, PPP: $58,755

$58,755 GDP: $2.25 Trillion

$2.25 Trillion Population: 58,761,146

58,761,146 Area: 301,340 Sq. Km Italy is the third most beautiful country in the world. Its geography is breathtaking, ranging from the dramatic cliffs and azure waters of the Amalfi Coast to the undulating, sun-drenched hills of Tuscany, which are peppered with vineyards and olive groves. How can we forget that the country's beauty is also steeped in culture — whether it's the romantic canals of Venice or the ancient ruins of Rome — evoking a strong sense of timeless charm.

4. Switzerland Source: US News and World Report Capital: Bern

Bern Region: Europe

Europe GDP Per Capita, PPP: $92,980

$92,980 GDP : $885 Billion

: $885 Billion Population: 8,849,852

8,849,852 Area: 41,277 Sq. Km Switzerland, a land of classic Alpine beauty, ranks #4 in scenic beauty. Its terrain is characterised by majestic snow-covered mountains, shimmering turquoise lakes and green valleys. The nation is well-preserved, too — you have adorable mountain villages and unspoiled hiking trails. Switzerland offers postcard-perfect, well-maintained, majestic natural scenery. 5. Spain Source: US News and World Report Capital: Madrid

Madrid Region: Europe

Europe GDP Per Capita, PPP: $52,779

$52,779 GDP: $1.58 Trillion

$1.58 Trillion Population: 48,373,336

48,373,336 Area: 505,370 Sq. Km Spain's diverse geography earns the #5 ranking in scenic beauty. The country's scenic appeal ranges from the Pyrenees' Robust peaks to the sun-kissed beaches in the Mediterranean and the dramatic volcanic landscape of the Canary Islands. The country's vibrant culture, historical architecture, and lively cities provide its visual wealth, creating a dynamic visual tapestry of natural and man-made beauty.

6. Thailand Source: US News and World Report Capital: Bangkok

Bangkok Region: Asia

Asia GDP Per Capita, PPP: $23,423

$23,423 GDP: $515 Billion

$515 Billion Population: 71,801,279

71,801,279 Area: 513,120 Sq. Km Thailand is ranked #6 in Scenic Beauty and offers a mesmerising blend of cultural splendour and tropical charm. The appeal lies in its quiet beaches, lush jungles and lively Buddhist temples. The famous Phi Phi Islands, with their limestone cliffs and turquoise waters, are a significant draw. The country's buzzing, modern cities are beautifully contrasted with old ruins and gilded temples, providing a rich and varied scenic experience. 7. Norway Source: US News and World Report Capital: Oslo

Oslo Region: Europe

Europe GDP Per Capita, PPP: $104,460

$104,460 GDP: $486 Billion

$486 Billion Population: 5,519,594

5,519,594 Area: 323,802 Sq. Km Norway is ranked No. 7 for its dramatic, unmatched natural beauty. The country is known for its deep, narrow fjords cut by glaciers, rugged cliffs and the magical Aurora Borealis. The country's obligation to preserve its pristine wilderness means that visitors can experience its unique landscapes – from coastal villages to the robust interior – in their most pristine and magnificent form.