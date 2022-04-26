BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021 Soon @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Admit Card update for the Mines Inspector post on its official website -bssc.bihar.gov.in. Check update here

BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will release soon the written exam Admit Card for the post of Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted) on its official website. It is noted that Commission will conduct the written exam for Mines Inspector (MI) post on 10 May 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied online for the Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted) post can download BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021from the official website -bssc.bihar.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

According to the short notice released, BSSC will conduct the written exam for Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted) post in objective mode. Exam will be conducted on 10-11 May 2022. Commission will soon release the BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021 admit card on the official website.

In a bid to download the BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link available on the official website. You can check the BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021 notice available on the official website.

How to Download BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021 Notice Check Steps



Visit the official site of BSSC – www.bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link-Important Notice Regarding Examination of Adv. No. 01/21, Post- Mines Inspector(Non Gazetted)on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021 Notice in a new window.

Download and save the BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021 Notice for future reference.