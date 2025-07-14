BTEUP Result 2025 OUT at bteup.ac.in; Download Odd Semester and Special Back Paper Marksheet PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BTEUP Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the odd semester and special back paper results on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BTEUP odd semester result.

Jul 14, 2025, 22:10 IST
BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester and special back paper results for the exams held in December 2024. BTEUP Result 2025 will be released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Odd Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number.

Also Check,

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025

As per the latest update, BTEUP has released the results for odd semester Scrutiny and Special Back Paper results. The students can check their results on the board's official website- bteup.ac.in.

BTEUP Result 2024

Click here

Steps to Check UPBTE 2025 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bteup.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result section

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2025

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradeshhas released the BTEUP result 2025 on its official website. The BTEUP Odd semester result pdf will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation and Scrutiny

Any student who is dissatisfied with their BTEUP results 2025 can ask for a re-evaluation or scrutiny. In re-evaluation, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. However, in scrutiny, the answer sheet is checked for any un-evaluated answer or any miscalculation in the total of marks.

How to Apply for Re-evaluation at BTEUP:

  • Visit the Official Website: Go to the BTEUP official website.
  • Navigate to the "Revaluation" Section: Find and click on the "Revaluation" section on the website.
  • Fill Out the Re-evaluation Form: Complete the form with accurate details, including the subject codes.
  • Pay the Fee: Make the required payment online through the provided payment gateway.
  • Submit the Form: Ensure to submit the form before the deadline (to be announced).
  • Wait for Revised Results: The updated results will be released within a few weeks after the re-evaluation is completed.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

