BTEUP Result 2025 OUT at bteup.ac.in; Download Odd Semester and Special Back Paper Marksheet PDF

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester and special back paper results for the exams held in December 2024. BTEUP Result 2025 will be released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Odd Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number.
Also Check,
BTEUP Even Semester June 2025 Result [Latest Result]
BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025
As per the latest update, BTEUP has released the results for odd semester Scrutiny and Special Back Paper results. The students can check their results on the board's official website- bteup.ac.in.
|
BTEUP Result 2024
Steps to Check UPBTE 2025 Result
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bteup.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Result section
Step 3: Select the course
Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2025
Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradeshhas released the BTEUP result 2025 on its official website. The BTEUP Odd semester result pdf will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation and Scrutiny
Any student who is dissatisfied with their BTEUP results 2025 can ask for a re-evaluation or scrutiny. In re-evaluation, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. However, in scrutiny, the answer sheet is checked for any un-evaluated answer or any miscalculation in the total of marks.
How to Apply for Re-evaluation at BTEUP:
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the BTEUP official website.
- Navigate to the "Revaluation" Section: Find and click on the "Revaluation" section on the website.
- Fill Out the Re-evaluation Form: Complete the form with accurate details, including the subject codes.
- Pay the Fee: Make the required payment online through the provided payment gateway.
- Submit the Form: Ensure to submit the form before the deadline (to be announced).
- Wait for Revised Results: The updated results will be released within a few weeks after the re-evaluation is completed.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation