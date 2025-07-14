BTEUP Result 2025 OUT at bteup.ac.in; Download Odd Semester and Special Back Paper Marksheet PDF

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the odd semester and special back paper results for the exams held in December 2024. BTEUP Result 2025 will be released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Odd Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number. Also Check, BTEUP Even Semester June 2025 Result [Latest Result] BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2025 As per the latest update, BTEUP has released the results for odd semester Scrutiny and Special Back Paper results. The students can check their results on the board's official website- bteup.ac.in. BTEUP Result 2024 Click here

Steps to Check UPBTE 2025 Result Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bteup.ac.in Step 2: Click on the Result section Step 3: Select the course Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2025 Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradeshhas released the BTEUP result 2025 on its official website. The BTEUP Odd semester result pdf will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Maximum Marks

Result Date