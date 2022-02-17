BTSC Bihar Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Eligibility: Check Age Limit, Selection Process and other details

BTSC Bihar Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Eligibility: Good News for those govt job seekers, who want to make their career in nursing field and possess required quliafication. As, BSTC Bihar has invited application for Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Posts. All requisite qualifcation holders can apply online on or before 23 February 2022.

A total of 958 vacancies have been notified by the Bihar Govt Dept.. Out of 958, 216 are for nusring tutor, and 742 for Touring Veterinary officer posts. For recruitment to these posts, the BTSC will organise counseling for those candidates who have applied and holding the required qualification.

Any further details, regarding the recruitment process, will be intimated through the email or SMS. So, every applicant should have active mobile number and email.

BTSC Bihar Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Vacancy Details:

Nursing Tutor - 216 Posts

Touring Veterinary Medical Officer - 742 Posts

Now, below you can get detailed eligiblity criteria for Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Posts:

Eligiblity for Nursing Tutor - All those aspirants, who have obtained M.Sc. or B.Sc.degree in Nursing Education and Administration and Administration Education are eligible to apply for this posts.

Eligiblity for Touring Veterinary Medical Officer -You should have B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree.

If you are interested for above notified posts, and possess required eligibilty, can apply for the posts.

As per the notification, you should fall in the certain age bracket. Below you can get the Age Limit Details for Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Posts.

BTSC Bihar Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Post Age Limit -As per the notification, the minimum age limit is 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

To apply for these posts, you will also have to deposit the application fee, let's know.

For general category candidates, the application fee is 200/-Rs and who belongs to reserve category will have to pay 50/-Rs as application fee.

Finally, take a look on Application process:

The application will be accepted online, so you will have to visit the official website to apply for these posts.

If you are interested for above notified posts and fulfilling all eligibilty criteria, then without doing any delay apply online latest by 23 February 2022.

