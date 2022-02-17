JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 958 Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @btsc.bih.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Notification is out at btsc.bih.nic.in for Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

 

Created On: Feb 17, 2022 12:22 IST
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 February 2022. A total of 958 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Last Date of application submission: 23 February 2022

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details 

  • Nursing Tutor - 216 Posts
  • Touring Veterinary Medical Officer - 742 Posts

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

Nursing Tutor - M.Sc. or B.Sc. Nursing Education and Administration and Administration Education. 

Touring Veterinary Medical Officer -B.V.Sc. and A.H.  Degree. 

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - minimum 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms). 

Download BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Download BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Notification (2)

Apply Online

How to apply for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online to the above posts latest by 23 February 2022. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinked notifications for more details. 

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Reserved - Rs. 50/-
  • Others - Rs. 200/-

Latest Government Jobs:

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online to the above posts latest by 23 February 2022. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinked notifications for more details.

What is the qualification required for BTSC Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree.

What is the qualification required for BTSC Bihar Tutor Recruitment 2022?

M.Sc. or B.Sc. Nursing Education and Administration and Administration Education.

What is the last date of application submission for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?

23 February 2022.

How many vacancies will be released for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?

958.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationBTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 958 Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @btsc.bih.nic.in
Notification Date17 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission23 Feb, 2022
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.