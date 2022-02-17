BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 958 Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @btsc.bih.nic.in

How to apply for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online to the above posts latest by 23 February 2022. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinked notifications for more details.

What is the qualification required for BTSC Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree.

What is the qualification required for BTSC Bihar Tutor Recruitment 2022?

M.Sc. or B.Sc. Nursing Education and Administration and Administration Education.

What is the last date of application submission for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?

23 February 2022.

How many vacancies will be released for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?

958.