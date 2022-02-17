BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 958 Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @btsc.bih.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Tutor & Touring Veterinary Medical Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 February 2022. A total of 958 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
Last Date of application submission: 23 February 2022
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Nursing Tutor - 216 Posts
- Touring Veterinary Medical Officer - 742 Posts
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Nursing Tutor - M.Sc. or B.Sc. Nursing Education and Administration and Administration Education.
Touring Veterinary Medical Officer -B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree.
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - minimum 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).
Download BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online to the above posts latest by 23 February 2022. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinked notifications for more details.
BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- Reserved - Rs. 50/-
- Others - Rs. 200/-
