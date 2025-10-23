Haryana NEET UG 2025: Counseling Round 3 Seat Allotment Date Revised; Result on Oct 24

Key Points
- Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date rescheduled to October 24, 2025.
- Candidates can resign from Round 2 allotted seats until 4 pm today, October 23, 2025.
- Resignations must be submitted at the respective colleges.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has revised the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date to October 24, 2025. Candidates will be able to resign their allotted seats from round 2 till 4 pm today, October 23, 2025 physically at their respective allotted colleges. The online tuition fee payment must be paid online on the admission portal at uhsrugcounselling.com or dmerharyana.gov.in by October 30, 2025 till 5 PM.
The official notice stated, “All the college authorities are requested to ensure that the concerned offices remain open for the same to avoid any hardship to the candidates.”
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result revision
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dmerharyana.gov.in
|
Official Portal
|
uhsrugcounselling.com
|
State
|
Haryana
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
The previous round 3 seat allotment result date was today, October 23, 2025. Interested candidates will need to keep the following deadlines in mind while applying for Haryana NEET UG Counselling Round 3:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online Tuition Fee Payment
|
October 30, 2025, till 5 PM
|
Round 3 Allotment Results previous date
|
October 23, 2025
|
Round 3 Allotment Results revised date
|
October 24, 2025
|
Document Verification
|
October 31 - November 2, 2025
|
Allotment Letter Download
|
Till November 3, 2025
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Points
- Candidates will need to physically resign from their allotted seats. No email communication will be considered.
- If a candidate is allotted but does not join the college, their security amount will be forfeited and won’t be able to participate in subsequent rounds. However, candidates who fail to deposit the security amount will not be considered ineligible to participate in round 3 of the counselling process.
- Once the seats are allotted, candidates will have to report to their respective college, confirm seats and submit the required fee along with documents for admission confirmation.
