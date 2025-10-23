Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Haryana NEET UG 2025: Counseling Round 3 Seat Allotment Date Revised; Result on Oct 24

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 29, 2025, 12:42 IST

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, has revised the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date to October 24, 2025. Round 2 allotted seats can be resigned until 4 pm today, October 23, 2025 at the respective colleges.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date rescheduled to October 24, 2025.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date rescheduled to October 24, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date rescheduled to October 24, 2025.
  • Candidates can resign from Round 2 allotted seats until 4 pm today, October 23, 2025.
  • Resignations must be submitted at the respective colleges.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has revised the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date to October 24, 2025. Candidates will be able to resign their allotted seats from round 2 till 4 pm today, October 23, 2025 physically at their respective allotted colleges. The online tuition fee payment must be paid online on the admission portal at uhsrugcounselling.com or dmerharyana.gov.in by October 30, 2025 till 5 PM.

The official notice stated, “All the college authorities are requested to ensure that the concerned offices remain open for the same to avoid any hardship to the candidates.”

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result revision 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dmerharyana.gov.in

Official Portal 

uhsrugcounselling.com

State 

Haryana 

Stream 

Medical

Dental

Nursing 

Programmes 

MBBS
BDS
B. Nursing

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

The previous round 3 seat allotment result date was today, October 23, 2025. Interested candidates will need to keep the following deadlines in mind while applying for Haryana NEET UG Counselling Round 3:

Event

Date(s)

Online Tuition Fee Payment

October 30, 2025, till 5 PM

Round 3 Allotment Results previous date 

October 23, 2025

Round 3 Allotment Results revised date 

October 24, 2025

Document Verification

October 31 - November 2, 2025

Allotment Letter Download

Till November 3, 2025

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Points

  • Candidates will need to physically resign from their allotted seats. No email communication will be considered.
  • If a candidate is allotted but does not join the college, their security amount will be forfeited and won’t be able to participate in subsequent rounds. However, candidates who fail to deposit the security amount will not be considered ineligible to participate in round 3 of the counselling process.
  • Once the seats are allotted, candidates will have to report to their respective college, confirm seats and submit the required fee along with documents for admission confirmation.
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News