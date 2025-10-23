Haryana NEET UG 2025: Counseling Round 3 Seat Allotment Date Revised; Result on Oct 24

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has revised the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result date to October 24, 2025. Candidates will be able to resign their allotted seats from round 2 till 4 pm today, October 23, 2025 physically at their respective allotted colleges. The online tuition fee payment must be paid online on the admission portal at uhsrugcounselling.com or dmerharyana.gov.in by October 30, 2025 till 5 PM.

The official notice stated, “All the college authorities are requested to ensure that the concerned offices remain open for the same to avoid any hardship to the candidates.”

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: