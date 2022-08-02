BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 12771 ANM, and Other Posts, Apply Now!

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has notified a huge number of vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Female Health Worker (ANM), ECG Technician, X Ray Technician and Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA). The candidates can grab this opportunity by submitting their application online on pariksha.nic.in. They should note the application link will be disabled after 01 September 2022.

The commission is offering more than 12 thousand vacancies for the above-mentioned post. Out of the total, 10709 vacancies are for ANM Posts, 1096 for OTA Posts, 803 for X-Ray Technician and 163 vacancies are for E.C.G Technician Posts.

Applicants can check other important details including qualification, age limit, application process and others in the PDF link given below:

Important Date

Starting Date of BTSC Bihar Application - 02 August 2022

Last Date of BTSC Bihar Application - 01 September 2022

Last Date for submitting BTSC Bihar Exam Fee - 01 September 2022

BTSC Bihar Exam Date - to be notified

BTSC Bihar RecruItment 2022 Vacancy Details

Advertisement No. Post Name Total Post 04/2022 E.C.G Technician 163 05/2022 X-Ray Technician 803 06/2022 Operation Theater-Assistant (OTA) 1096 07/2022 Bihar Female Health Worker (A.N.M) 10709

BTSC Bihar Recrutiment 2022 Educational Qualification:

Bihar Female Health Worker (A.N.M) - Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery ANM OR Higher Qualification GNM / B.SC Nursing / M.Sc Nursing Degree.

E.C.G Technician - Bachelor's Degree OR Diploma in E.C.G Technician.

X-Ray Technician - Diploma in X-Ray Technician/Bachelor in Radio Imaging Technology OR Higher Qualification.

Operation Theater-Assistant (OTA) - Diploma in Operation Theatre- Assistant/Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology OR Higher Qualification.

BTSC Bihar Salary:

ANM - Rs. 5200-20200

ECG - Rs. 5200-20200

OTA - Rs. 5200-20200

X-RAY Technician - Rs. 5200-20200

Age Limit:

ANM - Min : 21 and Max : 37

ECG - 18 to 37 years

OTA - 18 to 37 years

X-RAY Technician - 18 to 37 years

How to Fill BTSC Bihar Application Form ?

Go to http://pariksha.nic.in/ and click on “Notifications/Advertisements” menu to view all details of notifications with respect of vacancies/post. Now, you can select to Apply for any of the listed notifications by clicking on the link “Apply” against each notification. Click on the “Apply” button it will open the option "Candidate Registration". For Part-I Candidate Registration process you have to click on the “Candidate Registration” option it will fetch out the 'Candidate Basic Registration' page in which the candidates have to fill fundamental information, particulars and details asked. After Completion of PART-I Registration. Pay Application Fee by clicking on " Click here to proceed for payment". State Bank MOPS (Multi Option Payment System) shall be displayed comprising of 03 modes of payment viz. (i) NET BANKING (ii) CARD PAYMENTS and (iii) OTHER PAYMENT MODES. After depositing the required fee by any one of the above-prescribed modes, "Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR)" shall be displayed along with detail of fee deposition, the print of which must be taken by clicking on "Print Payment Receipt". Now to complete the online application submission you just click on “Submit Application Form” in the 'Candidate Segment' Page. At the top of the page there is a ‘Declaration’ for the candidates “I declare that I have read the user instructions and detailed advertisement “ candidate has to tick the check box, if does not tick the check box procedure will be terminated. Accepting to agree only will submit the candidate’s Online Application.

Application Fee: