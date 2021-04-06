BTSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 584 Vacancies for Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Assistant & Other Posts

BTSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Assistant, Fisheries Development Officer vacancies. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at btsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 584 vacancies will be recruited.

The online application will commence from 6 April 2021 and end on 5 May 2021. Candidates holding the requisite qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 5 May 2021

BTSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fisheries Development Officer - 212 Posts

Fisheries Officer - 136 Posts

Ophthalmic Assistant - 236 Posts

BTSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Fisheries Development Officer - Candidates holding 10+ 2 qualifications along with a diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant from a recognized University.

Fisheries Officer - Candidates holding a degree in fisheries can apply to the post.

Ophthalmic Assistant - Candidates holding B.Sc and M.Sc (Relevant Discipline) from a recognized University.

BTSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit for Advt No. 01/2021: 18 Years

Minimum Age Limit for Advt No. 02 & 03/2021: 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General: 37 Years

Maximum Age Limit for OBC/ EBC/ General (Female): 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for SC/ ST: 42 Years

Download BTSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (1)

Download BTSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (2)

Download BTSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF (3)

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BTSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 April 2021 to 5 May 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

BTSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee