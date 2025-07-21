Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BTU Result 2024 OUT at btu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

BTU Result 2024 OUT: Bikaner Technical University (BTU) declared the semester results for various courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 21, 2025, 13:01 IST
Get the Direct Link to Download BTU Result 2024 PDF here.
Get the Direct Link to Download BTU Result 2024 PDF here.

BTU Result 2024: Bikaner Technical University (BTU) has recently declared the semester results for various branches like Aeronautical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and other exams. Bikaner Technical University Result 2024 has been released online on the official website- btu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner Technical University result 2024 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

BTU Result 2025 [Latest Result]

Bikaner Technical University Results 2024

As per the latest update, Bikaner Technical University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BTU results on the official website of the University- btu.ac.in.

Bikaner Technical University Result 2024

Click here

Steps to Check BTU Results 2024

Candidates can check their semester results for various streams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BTU results 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - btu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the “Examinations” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Results” segment.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the student’s profile section.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Fill in all the details and click on “Submit”.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Bikaner Technical University Results 2024

Check here the direct link for Bikaner Technical University Results 2024 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business Management)-I September 12, 2024 Click here
Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business Management)-III September 12, 2024 Click here
Master of Business Administration (Digital Marketing)-I September 12, 2024 Click here
Master of Business Administration-I September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-I September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-I September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-I September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-III September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-III September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-III September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-V September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-V September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-V September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-VII September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-VII September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-VII September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-VIII September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-VIII September 12, 2024 Click here
Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-VIII September 12, 2024 Click here

Highlights of Bikaner Technical University

Bikaner Technical University (BTU) is situated in  Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in 2017. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BTU Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.

Bikaner Technical University Highlights

University Name

Bikaner Technical University

Established

2017

Location

Bikaner, Rajasthan

BTU Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Is BTU Result 2024 declared for BTech 6th semester?
    +
    Yes, BTU has released the results of BTech 6th semester on its official website. The BTU result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
  • Is BTU Result 2024 declared for BTech 6th semester?
    +
    Yes, BTU has released the results of BTech 6th semester on its official website. The BTU result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
  • How do I check my Bikaner Technical University result 2024?
    +
    Bikaner Technical University result 2024 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Bikaner Technical University results on this page.
  • How do I check my Bikaner Technical University result 2024?
    +
    Bikaner Technical University result 2024 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Bikaner Technical University results on this page.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News