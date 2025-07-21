BTU Result 2024 OUT at btu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

BTU Result 2024: Bikaner Technical University (BTU) has recently declared the semester results for various branches like Aeronautical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and other exams. Bikaner Technical University Result 2024 has been released online on the official website- btu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner Technical University result 2024 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Bikaner Technical University Results 2024
As per the latest update, Bikaner Technical University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BTU results on the official website of the University- btu.ac.in.
Bikaner Technical University Result 2024
Steps to Check BTU Results 2024
Candidates can check their semester results for various streams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BTU results 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - btu.ac.in
Step 2: Select the “Examinations” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Results” segment.
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the student’s profile section.
Step 4: Select your course and click on it.
Step 5: Fill in all the details and click on “Submit”.
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Bikaner Technical University Results 2024
Check here the direct link for Bikaner Technical University Results 2024 for various semester examinations.
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business Management)-I
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business Management)-III
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Master of Business Administration (Digital Marketing)-I
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Master of Business Administration-I
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-I
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-I
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-I
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-III
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-III
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-III
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-V
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-V
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-V
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-VII
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-VII
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-VII
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Communication)-VIII
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Fashion Design)-VIII
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
|Bachelor of Design (Interior Design)-VIII
|September 12, 2024
|Click here
Highlights of Bikaner Technical University
Bikaner Technical University (BTU) is situated in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in 2017. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
BTU Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.
Bikaner Technical University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Bikaner Technical University
|
Established
|
2017
|
Location
|
Bikaner, Rajasthan
|
BTU Result Link - Latest
|Click here
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
Gender
|
Co-ed
