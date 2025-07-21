BTU Result 2024 OUT at btu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

As per the latest update, Bikaner Technical University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BTU results on the official website of the University- btu.ac.in.

BTU Result 2024: Bikaner Technical University (BTU) has recently declared the semester results for various branches like Aeronautical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and other exams. Bikaner Technical University Result 2024 has been released online on the official website- btu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner Technical University result 2024 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Bikaner Technical University Result 2024 Click here

Steps to Check BTU Results 2024

Candidates can check their semester results for various streams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BTU results 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - btu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the “Examinations” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Results” segment.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the student’s profile section.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Fill in all the details and click on “Submit”.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Bikaner Technical University Results 2024

Check here the direct link for Bikaner Technical University Results 2024 for various semester examinations.