BTU Result 2025 OUT at btu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

BTU Result 2025: Bikaner Technical University (BTU) has recently declared the BTech semester results for various branches like Aeronautical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and other exams. Bikaner Technical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- btu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner Technical University result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Bikaner Technical University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Bikaner Technical University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BTU results on the official website of the University- btu.ac.in.
|
Bikaner Technical University Result 2025
Steps to Check BTU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various BTech streams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BTU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - btu.ac.in
Step 2: Select the “Examinations” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Results” segment.
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the student’s profile section.
Step 4: Select your course and click on it.
Step 5: Fill in all the details and click on “Submit”.
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Bikaner Technical University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Bikaner Technical University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
Bachelor of Technology (Aeronautical Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Agriculture Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Ceramic Engineering and Technology)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Data Science)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electronic Instrumentation & Control Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electronics & Communication Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electrical and Electronics Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Information Technology)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Mining Engineering)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Smart Agritech)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)-I
|
July 19, 2025
|
Bachelor of Fashion & Apparel Design (BFAD)-III
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)-III
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Smart Agritech)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Mining Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Petroleum Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Information Technology)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electrical and Electronics Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electronics & Communication Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electronic Instrumentation & Control Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Ceramic Engineering and Technology)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Agriculture Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Aeronautical Engineering)-V
|
July 18, 2025
|
Master of Computer Application-I
|
July 18, 2025
|
Master of Business Administration-III
|
July 15, 2025
|
Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business Management)-III
|
July 15, 2025
|
Master of Business Administration (Digital Marketing)-III
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)-VIII
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering)-VIII
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering)-VIII
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electronics & Communication Engineering)-VIII
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering)-VIII
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering)-VIII
|
July 15, 2025
Highlights of Bikaner Technical University
Bikaner Technical University (BTU) is situated in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in 2017. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
BTU Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.
|
Bikaner Technical University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Bikaner Technical University
|
Established
|
2017
|
Location
|
Bikaner, Rajasthan
|
BTU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
