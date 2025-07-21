Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BTU Result 2025 OUT at btu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

BTU BTech Result 2025 OUT: Bikaner Technical University (BTU) declared the semester results for various BTech branches on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BTU result.

Jul 21, 2025, 13:00 IST
BTU Result 2025: Bikaner Technical University (BTU) has recently declared the BTech semester results for various branches like Aeronautical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and other exams. Bikaner Technical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- btu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner Technical University result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Bikaner Technical University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Bikaner Technical University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BTU results on the official website of the University- btu.ac.in.

Bikaner Technical University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check BTU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various BTech streams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BTU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - btu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the “Examinations” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Results” segment.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the student’s profile section.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Fill in all the details and click on “Submit”.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Bikaner Technical University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Bikaner Technical University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

Bachelor of Technology (Aeronautical Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Agriculture Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Ceramic Engineering and Technology)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Data Science)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electronic Instrumentation & Control Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electronics & Communication Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electrical and Electronics Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Information Technology)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Mining Engineering)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Smart Agritech)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)-I

July 19, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Fashion & Apparel Design (BFAD)-III

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)-III

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Smart Agritech)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Mining Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Petroleum Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Information Technology)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electrical and Electronics Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electronics & Communication Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electronic Instrumentation & Control Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Ceramic Engineering and Technology)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Agriculture Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Aeronautical Engineering)-V

July 18, 2025

Click here

Master of Computer Application-I

July 18, 2025

Click here

Master of Business Administration-III

July 15, 2025

Click here

Master of Business Administration (Agri-Business Management)-III

July 15, 2025

Click here

Master of Business Administration (Digital Marketing)-III

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science)-VIII

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering)-VIII

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering)-VIII

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electronics & Communication Engineering)-VIII

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering)-VIII

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering)-VIII

July 15, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Bikaner Technical University

Bikaner Technical University (BTU) is situated in  Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in 2017. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BTU Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.

Bikaner Technical University Highlights

University Name

Bikaner Technical University

Established

2017

Location

Bikaner, Rajasthan

BTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
