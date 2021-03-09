CAMPCO Recruitment 2021 for 54 Grade 2 Posts; Apply Online @campco.org, Check application process, age limit and other details here

CAMPCO Recruitment 2021: Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited or CAMPCO has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer (HRD), Law Officer-IV, Assistant Mechanical Engineer(Maintenance/ Works/Project Co-Ordination), Junior Engineer Grade-II, Junior Assistant Executive-1 (Accounts/Marketing ) –Trainee, Junior Grader –Trainee.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 22 March 2021. The candidates between the age group of 18 to 32 years are eligible to apply. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2021

CAMPCO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Executive Officer (HRD) - 1 Post

Law Officer-IV- 1 Post

Assistant Mechanical Engineer(Maintenance/ Works/Project Co-Ordination) - 1 Post

Junior Engineer Grade-II- 1 Post

Junior Assistant Executive-1 (Accounts/Marketing ) –Trainee - 40 Posts

Junior Grader –Trainee - 10 Posts

CAMPCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive Officer (HRD) -Master Degree in HRD/HRM/MSW in Personnel Management or MSW in HRDM / MBA in HR/M.A in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from a recognised University with a minimum experience of 4 years in the relevant field.

Law Officer-IV- Degree in Law with minimum 5 years of experience preferably in Mercantile Law.

Assistant Mechanical Engineer(Maintenance/ Works/Project Co-Ordination) - B.E. in Mechanical Engineering with 1st class with 4 years experience.

Junior Engineer Grade-II- Diploma in Civil Engineering with 4 years experience.

Junior Assistant Executive-1 (Accounts/Marketing ) –Trainee - Degree from a recognised University preferably B.Com/ B.Sc/BA/ BBM with Tally knowledge.

Junior Grader –Trainee -PUC/ 10+2 pass with computer knowledge.

CAMPCO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 32 years/35 years for SC/ST candidates.

Download CAMPCO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for CAMPCO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 22 March 2021.

CAMPCO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee