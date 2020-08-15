Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Jr Clerk Posts in Almora, Apply @canttboardrecruit.org

Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board, Almora has invited applications for the post of Junior Clerk. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website of Cantonment Board i.e. canttboardrecruit.org from 20 August to 29 September 2020.

Cantonment Boards are bodies corporate, functioning under the overall control of the central government and under the provision of Cantonment Act, 2006

Important Dates

Starting Date for submission of Application - 20 August 2020

Closing Date for submission of application - 29 September 2020

Cantonment Board Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk: 01 Post (SC)

Eligibility Criteria for Cantonment Board Junior Clerk Post

Educational Qualification:

Intermediate

Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years (5 years of age relaxation for SC Category Candidates)

Pay Scale:

Rs.5200-20200

Cantonment Board Junior Clerk Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for Cantonment Board Junior Clerk Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website on official website canttboardrecruit.org from 20 August to 29 September 2020.