CAT 2021 Analysis Hitbullseye Slot 1, 2 and 3 (OUT) - Check Section wise Review, Expected Cut off

CAT 2021 exams have been successfully concluded by IIM Ahmedabad. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT examinations can check here the complete analysis and related details of cutoffs and expected percentile.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 was conducted from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2021 examinations can check below the complete in-depth analysis of the examination, the section-wise analysis of the exams and the expected cutoff and percentile based on the number of questions attempted.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis

Slot 3 of CAT 2021 was on similar lines with a slight deviation in terms of the difficulty level of QA section which was suggested to be moderately difficult and a bit lengthy. Slot 2 had a total of 66 questions spread across 3 usual sections.

Exam Structure and Pattern:

The paper consisted of three sections: namely, ‘Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)’, ‘Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)’ and ‘Quantitative Aptitude (QA)’ with 24, 20, and 22 questions, respectively. The order of the sections was fixed, with a sectional time limit of 40 minutes.

The sections contained the following segmentation for Slot 3:

Sec. No. Section Name Total No. of Ques. No. of Multiple Choice Ques. Number of Non-MCQs (TITA Ques.) I Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 24 19 5 II Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 20 15 5 III Quantitative Ability 22 14 8 TOTAL 66 48 18

CAT 2021 Slot 3 - Section-wise Review

Verbal Ability Review: In terms of the level of difficulty, the verbal section can be labeled as moderate to difficult. The attempt and accuracy along with passage selection will make the difference in a good score vs an average score.

There were Four RC passages of a medium length of 4 questions each. The break-up of other questions was Para jumbles - 3, Para Summary – 3, and odd one out 2. There were a total of 5 TITA questions from odd one and para jumbles. There were no TITA questions in RC. Para summary questions were slightly difficult.

The topics of passages were – 1) Keeping the time accurately requires price (scientific in nature with moderate difficulty level), 2) Transition from mechanical robots to nano-robots since early 2000 (scientific in nature, vocab heavy and therefore tricky passage), 3) New Doctrine as to how language is hardwired in human brains (moderate difficulty) and 4) Psychology based passage on hallucination, dreams, etc (difficult)

An attempt of 15-19 with high accuracy will fetch the candidates 99%ile as per expert opinions

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: The DILR section in general in the last few years, section was most difficult and on similar lines as Slot 1 and 2 today. There were a total of 4 sets – 2 of 6 questions each and 2 of 4 questions each. Sets were on 1) AR set of 6 questions – 3 people taking interviews and selecting questions, (doable), 2) Mixture & Allegations wherein mixin of pure and impure liquid was to be done (difficult), 3) Games & tournaments - Javelin throw (lengthy and difficult) and 4) Bar Graph – 4 people project team (easy). There were a total of 5 TITA questions.

Candidates attempting 12-15 questions with good accuracy will be able to secure about 99%ile

Quantitative Aptitude Review: The Quant section was moderately difficult, easier than Slot 2 although students did find the section time-consuming. A majority of the typical topics like Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Ratio, Alligation etc were fairly represented. Geometry questions were 4 in number and comparatively easier. Algebra questions were on similar lines as in Slot 1. Overall the quant section was slightly difficult and would have reduced attempts by 3-4. There were 8 TITA questions. Since the section wasn’t difficult but time-consuming, question selection was the key to a higher score.

Attempting 16-19 questions with a good accuracy level will fetch candidates 99%ile

Table – Slot 3

Overall Attempt VA & RC Attempt DI & LR Attempt QA Attempt Probable Score Expected Percentile 53+ 17-20 13-16 17-20 112 99.5 47-53 15-19 12-15 16-19 102 99 39-47 13-17 10-12 15-18 87 97 32-39 12-15 8-11 13-16 75 95 23-32 9-13 6-9 7-11 55 90 16-23 6-10 5-8 5-8 47 80

A normalization of around 5% may take place to make all the slots at the same level.

B-School Cut-offs

Check here the approximate cutoff percentile for top B-Schools

Level (Approx cut-off percentiles Gen.) Institutes 99.5+ 3-8 Call from IIM A,B,C,L,K,I,S, FMS 99+ 1-2 Call from IIM A,B,C,L,K,I,S And All other IIM calls, IIT B 98+ IIT-D, MDI-PGP, All IIMs except old 7 96.5+ SPJIMR, , NITIE, MDI- HR/IM, few new IIMs ( Latest 6) 94.5+ IIT-KH, IIT-KN, IIT-C, IIT-R, IISc-B, XLRI-Global BM, MDI-M, IIMA (Abm), IIML (Abm) 90+ MICA, IMT-G/N, XIMB, IMI-D, FSM, IRMA, GIM, TAPMI, KJSIMSR, SIMSREE, , UBS-CHD, SPJAIN-D/S, BIM, NIRMA, 87+ WIMDR-M, LBSIM, LIBA, IMI-K/B, GLIM, BIMTECH-PGDM/IB, IBS-ICFAI, MFC-DU, IFMR, MIB-DU, MHROD-DU, IMT-H 85+ MISB, ISBM-P, WIMDR-B, BIMTECH-Retail/Insurance, IIFM, MBE-DU,

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Hit Bullseye Analysis

CAT 2021 Slot 2 consisted of three sections ‘Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)’, ‘Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)’ and ‘Quantitative Aptitude (QA)’ Each section consisted of 24, 20, and 22 questions, respectively.

The sections contained the following segmentation for Slot 2

Sec. No. Section Name Total No. of Ques. No. of Multiple Choice Ques. Number of Non-MCQs (TITA Ques.) I Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 24 19 5 II Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 20 15 5 III Quantitative Ability 22 15 7 TOTAL 66 49 17

CAT Slot 2 Section-wise Review

Verbal Ability Review: Students termed the Slot 2 Verbal ability section as moderate to easy in terms of difficulty level. Experts however suggest that the attempt and accuracy will make the difference in a good score vs an average score.

The VARC Section consisted of Four RC passages of a medium length of 4 questions each. The break-up of other questions was Para jumbles - 3, Para Summary – 3, an odd one out 2. There were a total of 5 TITA questions from the odd one and para jumbles. There were no TITA questions in RC. Para summary questions were slightly difficult.

The topics of passages included – 1) Philosophy wherein author reflects on dilemmas, 2) How languages are losing their importance, 3) Power and Truth in general with a slight tilt towards politics, and 4) Historian’s perspective on India’s colonial history.

According to experts an overall attempt of 15-19 with high accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: Although this section has been termed as most difficult over the years this year students are of the opinion that it was slightly easier than Slot 1. There were a total of 4 sets – 2 of 6 questions each and 2 of 4 questions each. Sets were on 1) Bar Graph – Product packaging & dispatched (easiest set), 2) Distribution & operations, 3) Games & tournaments Table and 4) Data Interpretation. There were a total of 5 TITA questions.

Experts suggest an attempt of 12-15 questions with good accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Quantitative Aptitude Review: The Quant section was slightly difficult compared to Slot 1 and many students found the section a bit lengthy. The majority of the typical topics like Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Alligation, etc were fairly represented. Geometry questions were 3 in number and comparatively easier. Algebra questions were on similar lines as in Slot 1. Overall the quant section was slightly difficult and would have reduced attempts by 3-4. The ideal strategy was to skip the questions which seemed difficult at the first go. There were 6-8 TITA questions.

As per experts an attempt of 12-17 questions with good accuracy level, will fetch 99%ile

Attempts & Expected Percentile Table along with B-Schools Cut-offs

Table – Slot 2

Overall Attempt VA & RC Attempt DI & LR Attempt QA Attempt Probable Score Expected Percentile 51+ 17-20 13-16 13-18 108 99.5 45-51 15-19 12-15 12-17 97 99 37-45 13-17 10-12 10-14 82 97 30-37 12-15 8-11 8-12 70 95 21-30 9-13 6-9 7-10 52 90 14-21 6-10 5-8 4-7 43 80

CAT 2021 Slot 2 -B-School Cut-offs

Check below the approximate cutoffs expected for the top B-Schools.

Hitbullseye CAT 2021 Analysis Slot 1

CAT 2021 first slot was conducted from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. as per the initial review from experts at Hit Bullseye this year, the total number of questions asked was reduced to 66. As per the sectional division of questions, VARC had a total of 24 questions while DILR had a total of 20 questions and the QA section had a total of 22 questions.

Hitbullseye CAT 2021 Analysis Slot 1 - Sectional Review

VARC

The VARC section has been termed as moderate by the students who appeared in the first slot. Four RS passages of medium length were asked with 4 questions each. According to experts an overall attempt of 15 to 20 questions with high accuracy will fetch students 99 percentile.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Students have termed the DILR as the toughest section this year. A total of 4 sets of questions with 2 of 6 questions and 2 of 4 questions each were asked under this section. As per expert opinion, an average of 8 to 12 attempted questions with a good accuracy rate will fetch the students 99 percentile.

Quantitative Analysis

Students who took the CAT 2021 exams in the first slot have termed the QA section moderately easier. As per students, a majority of the questions asked in this section were from topics like Profit and Loss, TSD, Time, and Work. Other topics included Geometry with 3 questions of moderate level, Algebra with 5 questions.

Experts however suggest that like last year the questions under QA were time-consuming even though the level of difficulty was not high. Experts also suggest that an average attempt of 15 to 19 questions with a good accuracy level will fetch the students 99 percentile.

Hitbullseye CAT 2021 Analysis Slot 1 - Attempts & Expected Percentile Table along with B-Schools Cut-offs

Table – Morning Slot

Overall Attempt VA & RC Attempt DI & LR Attempt QA Attempt Probable Score Expected Percentile 55+ 17-20 10-12 17-20 110+ 99.5 50-55 15-19 9-11 16-19 100 99 45-50 13-17 8-10 15-18 85 97 32-36 12-15 7-9 13-16 73 95 24-32 9-13 5-8 7-11 55 90 18-24 6-10 4-7 5-8 46 80

Hitbullseye CAT 2021 Analysis Slot 1 - B-School Cut-offs

Candidates who have attempted the CAT 2021 exams in the first slot can check here the predictions by experts with regard to the B-School Cutoffs.

