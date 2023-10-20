CAT Admit Card 2023 Date Extended by 13 Days, Check Revised Download Date

CAT Exam Admit Card Date: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on 26th November 2023 in three sessions. For which, the admit card will be released on November 07, 2023 at 05:00 PM (IST) on the official website of CAT i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, the CAT admit card was scheduled to be released on October 25, 2023. All prospective candidates of CAT exam can check the latest update about CAT admit Card here.
IIM CAT Admit Card 2023
IIM Lucknow will issue the link to download the CAT admit card on 07 November 2023 in online mode. The candidates must carry their admit cards on the exam day failing to do so the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Check out the key highlights regarding CAT admit card
CAT Admit Card 2023: Overview
Conducting Body
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Exam Name
Common Admission Test 2023
Admit Card Status
To be released
Admit Card Download New Date
07 November 2023 at 05:00 PM (IST)
Admit Card Download End Date
26th November 2023
Mode of Exam
Online
Exam Date
26th November 2023
Official Website
iimcat.ac.in
Download Link for IIM CAT Admit Card 2023
The CAT admit will be available to download from 07 November, 5:00 PM onwards on the official website of CAT. Aspiring participants of the CAT exam are advised to download the admit card well in advance to avoid a last-minute rush. We also provide the direct link to download CAT admit card here.
Direct Link to Download CAT Admit Card 2023
To be updated soon
Steps to Download CAT Exam Hall Ticket 2023
Those aspiring to appear for CAT 2023 exam need to login to the official website through their user ID and password. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023’ option available on the right side.
Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password to get login
Step 4: The candidate’s details will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the Download admit card link
Step 6: Download the Admit Card
Step 7: Print the Admit card.