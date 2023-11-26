CAT 2023 Answer Key Released Soon: Download Institute Wise PDF for Slots 1, 2, and 3

CAT 2023 Answer Key Out Soon: Check out the unofficial tentative CAT 2023 answer key released by the various coaching institutes. These unofficial CAT answer key 2023 for slots 1, 2, and 3 will help you to calculate the tentative score.

Check out the CAT 2023 Unofficial Answer Key PDF for Slots 1, 2, and 3

CAT 2023 Answer Key Released Soon: The Common Admission Test (CAT) examination, 2023 has been held successfully by the IIM Lucknow on November 26, 2023 across different designated exam centers in the country. The exam was conducted online in three sessions.

The official CAT 2023 answer key will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in by the first week of December. We will also provide the direct link to download the official CAT answer key 2023 once it is available officially.

Meanwhile, some of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key pdf for the aspirants to help them assess their tentative marks by checking the correct answers for all three slots.

CAT Answer Key 2023

CAT Answer Key will be released by the IIM Lucknow a few days after the exam on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To help aspirants who had appeared in the exam we have compiled the CAT 2023 answer key that will help them to calculate the marks in the exam. Check out the important points of CAT answer key below.

CAT 2023 Answer Key Name of Exam Common Admission Test (CAT) Conducting Body IIM Lucknow Exam Date 26th November 2023 Mode of Exam Online Section Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Total Number of Questions 66 Maximum Marks 198 Time Duration 120 minutes 40 minutes for each section

53 Minutes 20 Seconds for PwD candidates for each section. Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking

CAT Answer Key 2023 by Coaching Institutes

After the successful completion of the CAT 2023 exam, some renowned coaching institutes release the CAT answer key 2023 compiled by their team of experts. Candidates can find the link to download the unofficial answer key below to compare their responses with the expert's responses and calculate the tentative marks scored by them. These answer key will help the candidates to analyse their performance in CAT 2023 exam. See CAT Exam Analysis 2023 and CAT 2023 Slot 1 Analysis here to understand the difficulty level of the exam.

CAT 2023 Answer Key by MBA - Hitbullseye

Here, aspirants can check the slot-wise answer key provided by the MBA - Hitbullseye experts.

CAT 2023 Slot Download Link CAT 2023 Slot 1 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 2 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 3 Answer Key To be updated soon

CAT 2023 Answer Key by BYJU'S Exam Prep

CAT 2023 Slot Download Link CAT 2023 Slot 1 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 2 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 3 Answer Key To be updated soon

CAT 2023 Answer Key by Careers360

CAT 2023 Slot Download Link CAT 2023 Slot 1 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 2 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 3 Answer Key To be updated soon

CAT 2023 Answer Key by CollegeDekho

CAT 2023 Slot Download Link CAT 2023 Slot 1 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 2 Answer Key To be updated soon CAT 2023 Slot 3 Answer Key To be updated soon

How to Download Official CAT 2023 Response Sheet?

IIM Lucknow will release the official answer key of CAT 2023 by the first week of December. The candidates who appeared in the exam can access the official answer key by using their CAT login ID and password. To download CAT answer key or response sheet 2023, candidates will have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023 (iimcat.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the 'login' tab

Step 3: Enter CAT login ID and password

Step 4: CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the CAT answer key or CAT response sheet

How to Calculate Marks Using CAT 2023 Answer Key?

Check the process and important points to calculate marks using CAT answer key 2023. Firstly, candidates must note that there is a negative marking for MCQs.

For each wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

No negative marking for Type in the Answer (TITA) questions

If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Keep this marking scheme in mind, the candidates can calculate their tentative marks by following the below-mentioned steps.

For each correct answer, give 3 marks.

For each incorrect answer, deduct 1 mark from the total.

For example, if you attempted 60 questions and out of these 60 questions 55 questions are correct then your score will be 165-5 = 160.