CAT 2023 Cutoff: Check Section-wise Expected Cutoff for All Three Slots here

CAT 2023 Expected Cutoff: IIM Lucknow successfully conducted the CAT 2023 exam on November 26, 2023. The exam was held in three shifts.
Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 cutoff after the announcement of results. The result will be announced by the second week of January 2024.
Before that, the IIMs release qualifying CAT cutoffs which are the minimum score criteria for MBA admission. The cutoff of CAT varies for each IIM. Candidates who meet the CAT 2023 cutoff will be shortlisted for the admission process. Each IIM will have its individual cutoff and candidates will have to meet the same to get shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Until the authorities release the official cutoff, till then candidates can check the CAT expected cutoff here.
What is the expected cutoff of CAT 2023?
The expected cutoff of CAT for admission is estimated based on the difficulty level of the question paper of each slot. Here we are sharing the expected cutoff marks for CAT 2023 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cutoff for all three slots below:
|
CAT 2023 Slot
|
Section
|
Expected Cutoff Score For 99 Percentile
|
CAT 2023 Slot 1 Expected Cutoff
|
VARC
|
42-45
|
DILR
|
36-38
|
QA
|
40-42
|
Overall
|
115-120
|
CAT 2023 Slot 2 Expected Cutoff
|
VARC
|
41-44
|
DILR
|
36-38
|
QA
|
41-43
|
Overall
|
114-118
|
CAT 2023 Slot 3 Expected Cutoff
|
VARC
|
42-44
|
DILR
|
36-39
|
QA
|
40-42
|
Overall
|
115-118
Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM
As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2023 results. There are serval factors that determine the CAT cutoff, some of the key factors are given below
- Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cutoff. The tougher the CAT question paper, the cutoff will be lower, and vice-versa.
- Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year around 3.3 Lakh candidates applied for CAT 2023 which is significantly higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher IIM CAT cutoff, while lower CAT test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cutoff
- Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cutoff.
- Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM is also affected its cutoff. If an institute has limited seats, the cutoff can be higher.
- All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cutoffs higher.
Expected Qualifying CAT 2023 Cutoffs Percentile of IIMs
To get admission into IIMs, each IIM releases its minimum required sectional cutoff. It is mandatory for all the candidates selected for further rounds to meet the minimum CAT cutoffs. Qualifying IIM CAT cutoff will be released before the CAT result declaration. Here we are providing the expected qualifying CAT cutoffs for IIMs. It will help the aspirants to understand their chances of getting a call from one of the IIMs.
|
IIM
|
Qualifying CAT cutoff Percentile
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
85
|
IIM Bangalore
|
85
|
IIM Calcutta
|
85
|
IIM Lucknow
|
90
|
IIM Indore
|
90
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
85
|
IIM Amritsar
|
90
|
IIM Nagpur
|
85
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
93
|
IIM Trichy
|
93
|
IIM Raipur
|
93
|
IIM Ranchi
|
90
|
IIM Kashipur
|
94
|
IIM Vizag
|
80
|
IIM Udaipur
|
93
|
IIM Bodhgaya
|
93
|
IIM Shillong
|
75
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
92
|
IIM Rohtak
|
95
|
IIM Jammu
|
93
Sectional Qualifying Cutoff Percentile of Top IIMs in 2022
The table given below shows the category-wise sectional cutoff along with overall CAT percentile released by Top IIMs for CAT 2022 exam.
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
NC-OBC
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
80
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
60
|
ST
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
45
|
PwD
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
45
IIM Bangalore
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
EWS
|
70
|
65
|
65
|
75
|
NC-OBC
|
70
|
65
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
65
|
60
|
60
|
70
|
ST
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
IIM Calcutta
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
75+
|
80+
|
80+
|
80+
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
65+
|
65+
|
70+
|
75+
|
SC
|
60+
|
60+
|
65+
|
70+
|
ST
|
55+
|
55+
|
55+
|
65+
|
PwD
|
55+
|
55+
|
55+
|
65+
IIM Indore
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
90
|
NC-OBC
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
80
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
60
|
ST
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
50
|
PwD
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
50
IIM Kozhikode
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
60
|
60
|
75
|
85
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
|
ST
|
55
|
55
|
45
|
55
|
PwD
|
55
|
55
|
45
|
55
IIM Lucknow
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
90
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
82
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
70
|
ST
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
65
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
65
CAT 2023: Expected Final Cutoffs Percentile for IIM Admission
The final cutoff is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and among different IIMs. CAT cutoffs for top IIMs are generally 98 to 100 percent for general category students. IIM cutoffs for reserved category students are slightly lower at the 95 to 98 percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are the approximate final cut-offs based on which the candidates will be called for the interview round.
|
IIM
|
Final CAT 2023 cutoff percentile
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
99-100
|
IIM Bangalore
|
99-100
|
IIM Calcutta
|
99
|
IIM Lucknow
|
98
|
IIM Indore
|
98
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
97-98
|
IIM Amritsar
|
96
|
IIM Nagpur
|
96
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
96
|
IIM Trichy
|
95
|
IIM Raipur
|
95
|
IIM Ranchi
|
95
|
IIM Kashipur
|
95
|
IIM Vizag
|
93
|
IIM Udaipur
|
93
|
IIM Bodhgaya
|
93
|
IIM Shillong
|
92
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
95
|
IIM Rohtak
|
95
|
IIM Jammu
|
94
CAT 2023 Final Cutoffs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM)
Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2023 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cutoffs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.
|
B-Schools
|
Final CAT cutoff percentile
|
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi
|
98+
|
Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi
|
98+
|
Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay
|
98+
|
Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras
|
95+
|
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai
|
95+
|
Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon
|
95+
|
Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai
|
92+
|
Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar
|
90+
|
Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad
|
90+
|
S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai
|
85+