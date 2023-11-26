CAT 2023 Cutoff: Check Section-wise Expected Cutoff for All Three Slots here

CAT 2023 Expected Cutoff: CAT cutoff is the minimum criteria required to be eligible for admission to IIM and other top MBA colleges. Check out the section-wise expected cutoff for all three slots here.

CAT 2023 Expected Cutoff: IIM Lucknow successfully conducted the CAT 2023 exam on November 26, 2023. The exam was held in three shifts.

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 cutoff after the announcement of results. The result will be announced by the second week of January 2024.

Before that, the IIMs release qualifying CAT cutoffs which are the minimum score criteria for MBA admission. The cutoff of CAT varies for each IIM. Candidates who meet the CAT 2023 cutoff will be shortlisted for the admission process. Each IIM will have its individual cutoff and candidates will have to meet the same to get shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Until the authorities release the official cutoff, till then candidates can check the CAT expected cutoff here.

What is the expected cutoff of CAT 2023?

The expected cutoff of CAT for admission is estimated based on the difficulty level of the question paper of each slot. Here we are sharing the expected cutoff marks for CAT 2023 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cutoff for all three slots below:

CAT 2023 Slot Section Expected Cutoff Score For 99 Percentile CAT 2023 Slot 1 Expected Cutoff VARC 42-45 DILR 36-38 QA 40-42 Overall 115-120 CAT 2023 Slot 2 Expected Cutoff VARC 41-44 DILR 36-38 QA 41-43 Overall 114-118 CAT 2023 Slot 3 Expected Cutoff VARC 42-44 DILR 36-39 QA 40-42 Overall 115-118

Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM

As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2023 results. There are serval factors that determine the CAT cutoff, some of the key factors are given below

Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cutoff. The tougher the CAT question paper, the cutoff will be lower, and vice-versa.

Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year around 3.3 Lakh candidates applied for CAT 2023 which is significantly higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher IIM CAT cutoff, while lower CAT test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cutoff

Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cutoff.

Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM is also affected its cutoff. If an institute has limited seats, the cutoff can be higher.

All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cutoffs higher.

Expected Qualifying CAT 2023 Cutoffs Percentile of IIMs

To get admission into IIMs, each IIM releases its minimum required sectional cutoff. It is mandatory for all the candidates selected for further rounds to meet the minimum CAT cutoffs. Qualifying IIM CAT cutoff will be released before the CAT result declaration. Here we are providing the expected qualifying CAT cutoffs for IIMs. It will help the aspirants to understand their chances of getting a call from one of the IIMs.

IIM Qualifying CAT cutoff Percentile IIM Ahmedabad 85 IIM Bangalore 85 IIM Calcutta 85 IIM Lucknow 90 IIM Indore 90 IIM Kozhikode 85 IIM Amritsar 90 IIM Nagpur 85 IIM Sambalpur 93 IIM Trichy 93 IIM Raipur 93 IIM Ranchi 90 IIM Kashipur 94 IIM Vizag 80 IIM Udaipur 93 IIM Bodhgaya 93 IIM Shillong 75 IIM Sirmaur 92 IIM Rohtak 95 IIM Jammu 93

Sectional Qualifying Cutoff Percentile of Top IIMs in 2022

The table given below shows the category-wise sectional cutoff along with overall CAT percentile released by Top IIMs for CAT 2022 exam.

IIM Ahmedabad

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS 80 80 80 80 NC-OBC 70 70 70 80 SC 55 55 55 60 ST 40 40 40 45 PwD 40 40 40 45

IIM Bangalore

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 75 75 85 EWS 70 65 65 75 NC-OBC 70 65 65 75 SC 65 60 60 70 ST 55 55 55 65 PwD 50 50 50 60

IIM Calcutta

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 75+ 80+ 80+ 80+ NC-OBC/EWS 65+ 65+ 70+ 75+ SC 60+ 60+ 65+ 70+ ST 55+ 55+ 55+ 65+ PwD 55+ 55+ 55+ 65+

IIM Indore

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS 80 80 80 90 NC-OBC 70 70 70 80 SC 55 55 55 60 ST 45 45 45 50 PwD 45 45 45 50

IIM Kozhikode

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 60 60 75 85 NC-OBC/EWS 60 60 65 75 SC 55 55 55 65 ST 55 55 45 55 PwD 55 55 45 55

IIM Lucknow

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 85 85 85 90 NC-OBC/EWS 77 77 77 82 SC 55 55 55 70 ST 50 50 50 65 PwD 50 50 50 65

CAT 2023: Expected Final Cutoffs Percentile for IIM Admission

The final cutoff is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and among different IIMs. CAT cutoffs for top IIMs are generally 98 to 100 percent for general category students. IIM cutoffs for reserved category students are slightly lower at the 95 to 98 percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are the approximate final cut-offs based on which the candidates will be called for the interview round.

IIM Final CAT 2023 cutoff percentile IIM Ahmedabad 99-100 IIM Bangalore 99-100 IIM Calcutta 99 IIM Lucknow 98 IIM Indore 98 IIM Kozhikode 97-98 IIM Amritsar 96 IIM Nagpur 96 IIM Sambalpur 96 IIM Trichy 95 IIM Raipur 95 IIM Ranchi 95 IIM Kashipur 95 IIM Vizag 93 IIM Udaipur 93 IIM Bodhgaya 93 IIM Shillong 92 IIM Sirmaur 95 IIM Rohtak 95 IIM Jammu 94

CAT 2023 Final Cutoffs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM)

Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2023 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cutoffs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.