CAT 2023 Cutoff: Check Section-wise Expected Cutoff for All Three Slots here

CAT 2023 Expected Cutoff: CAT cutoff is the minimum criteria required to be eligible for admission to IIM and other top MBA colleges. Check out the section-wise expected cutoff for all three slots here.

CAT Cut Off 2023 - Check CAT Expected and Previous Years CutOff Marks
CAT Cut Off 2023 - Check CAT Expected and Previous Years CutOff Marks

CAT 2023 Expected Cutoff: IIM Lucknow successfully conducted the CAT 2023 exam on November 26, 2023. The exam was held in three shifts. 

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 cutoff after the announcement of results. The result will be announced by the second week of January 2024.

Before that, the IIMs release qualifying CAT cutoffs which are the minimum score criteria for MBA admission. The cutoff of CAT varies for each IIM. Candidates who meet the CAT 2023 cutoff will be shortlisted for the admission process. Each IIM will have its individual cutoff and candidates will have to meet the same to get shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Until the authorities release the official cutoff, till then candidates can check the CAT expected cutoff here. 

Shiv Khera

What is the expected cutoff of CAT 2023?

The expected cutoff of CAT for admission is estimated based on the difficulty level of the question paper of each slot. Here we are sharing the expected cutoff marks for CAT 2023 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cutoff for all three slots below:

CAT 2023 Slot

Section

Expected Cutoff Score For 99 Percentile

CAT 2023 Slot 1 Expected Cutoff

VARC

42-45

DILR

36-38

QA

40-42

Overall

115-120

CAT 2023 Slot 2 Expected Cutoff

VARC

41-44

DILR

36-38

QA

41-43

Overall

114-118

CAT 2023 Slot 3 Expected Cutoff

VARC

42-44

DILR

36-39

QA

40-42

Overall

115-118

Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM

As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2023 results. There are serval factors that determine the CAT cutoff, some of the key factors are given below

  • Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cutoff. The tougher the CAT question paper, the cutoff will be lower, and vice-versa.
  • Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year around 3.3 Lakh candidates applied for CAT 2023 which is significantly higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher IIM CAT cutoff, while lower CAT test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cutoff
  • Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cutoff.
  • Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM is also affected its cutoff. If an institute has limited seats, the cutoff can be higher. 
  • All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cutoffs higher.

Expected Qualifying CAT 2023 Cutoffs Percentile of IIMs

To get admission into IIMs, each IIM releases its minimum required sectional cutoff. It is mandatory for all the candidates selected for further rounds to meet the minimum CAT cutoffs. Qualifying IIM CAT cutoff will be released before the CAT result declaration. Here we are providing the expected qualifying CAT cutoffs for IIMs. It will help the aspirants to understand their chances of getting a call from one of the IIMs.

IIM

Qualifying CAT cutoff Percentile

IIM Ahmedabad

85

IIM Bangalore

85

IIM Calcutta

85

IIM Lucknow

90

IIM Indore

90

IIM Kozhikode

85

IIM Amritsar

90

IIM Nagpur

85

IIM Sambalpur

93

IIM Trichy

93

IIM Raipur

93

IIM Ranchi

90

IIM Kashipur

94

IIM Vizag

80

IIM Udaipur

93

IIM Bodhgaya

93

IIM Shillong

75

IIM Sirmaur

92

IIM Rohtak

95

IIM Jammu

93

Sectional Qualifying Cutoff Percentile of Top IIMs in 2022

The table given below shows the category-wise sectional cutoff along with overall CAT percentile released by Top IIMs for CAT 2022 exam.

IIM Ahmedabad

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

80

80

80

80

NC-OBC

70

70

70

80

SC

55

55

55

60

ST

40

40

40

45

PwD

40

40

40

45

IIM Bangalore

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

75

75

85

EWS

70

65

65

75

NC-OBC

70

65

65

75

SC

65

60

60

70

ST

55

55

55

65

PwD

50

50

50

60

IIM Calcutta

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

75+

80+

80+

80+

NC-OBC/EWS

65+

65+

70+

75+

SC

60+

60+

65+

70+

ST

55+

55+

55+

65+

PwD

55+

55+

55+

65+

IIM Indore

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

80

80

80

90

NC-OBC

70

70

70

80

SC

55

55

55

60

ST

45

45

45

50

PwD

45

45

45

50

IIM Kozhikode

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

60

60

75

85

NC-OBC/EWS

60

60

65

75

SC

55

55

55

65

ST

55

55

45

55

PwD

55

55

45

55

IIM Lucknow

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

85

85

85

90

NC-OBC/EWS

77

77

77

82

SC

55

55

55

70

ST

50

50

50

65

PwD

50

50

50

65

CAT 2023: Expected Final Cutoffs Percentile for IIM Admission

The final cutoff is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and among different IIMs. CAT cutoffs for top IIMs are generally 98 to 100 percent for general category students. IIM cutoffs for reserved category students are slightly lower at the 95 to 98 percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are the approximate final cut-offs based on which the candidates will be called for the interview round.

IIM

Final CAT 2023 cutoff percentile

IIM Ahmedabad

99-100

IIM Bangalore

99-100

IIM Calcutta

99

IIM Lucknow

98

IIM Indore

98

IIM Kozhikode

97-98

IIM Amritsar

96

IIM Nagpur

96

IIM Sambalpur

96

IIM Trichy

95

IIM Raipur

95

IIM Ranchi

95

IIM Kashipur

95

IIM Vizag

93

IIM Udaipur

93

IIM Bodhgaya

93

IIM Shillong

92

IIM Sirmaur

95

IIM Rohtak

95

IIM Jammu

94

CAT 2023 Final Cutoffs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM)

Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2023 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cutoffs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.

B-Schools

Final CAT cutoff percentile

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi

98+

Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi

98+

Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay

98+

Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras

95+

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai

95+

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon

95+

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai

92+

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar

90+

Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad

90+

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai

85+

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next