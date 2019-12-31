CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Asst Professor, Radiologist & Others, Application Fee Rs.5000 for General Candidates

Ch.Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS), Delhi Jobs Notification: CBPACS, Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor (Rognidan & Vikriti Vigyan, Kayachikitsa), Deputy Medical Superintendent, Radiologist and Anesthetist posts in Group ‘A’ on regular basis. The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 28 January 2020 till 4.00 PM.

As per the CBPACS Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification, the general category and unreserved category candidates are required to submit the application fee of Rs.5000/- along with their application while OBC/ST/ST candidates of Delhi would need to submit the application Rs.1500/-.

Notification details

Advertisement No. 01/2019

Published Date: 30 December 2019

Important Dates for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: 28 January 2020 till 4.00 PM

Vacancy Details of CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 05 Posts

Assistant Professor (Rognidan & Vikriti Vigyan, Kayachikitsa) – 02 Posts

Deputy Medical Superintendent– 01 Post

Radiologist– 01 Post

Anesthetist – 01 Post

Eligibility Conditions for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

• Assistant Professor (Rognidan & Vikriti Vigyan, Kayachikitsa) – A Bachelor Degree in Ayurveda from a university established or its equivalent as recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970; 2. A post-graduate qualification in the subject or specialty concerned included in the schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

• Deputy Medical Superintendent– A Bachelor Degree in Ayurveda from a university or its equivalent as recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970; 2. A post graduate qualification in a clinical subject / specialty concerned included in the schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970 Or BAMS with ten years clinical experience.

• Radiologist– Post graduate degree /diploma in Radiology recognized by the Medical Council of India.

• Anesthetist – Post graduate degree/diploma in Anaesthesia recognized by Medical Council of India.

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Assistant Professor (Rognidan & Vikriti Vigyan, Kayachikitsa) – Maximum 45 years

Deputy Medical Superintendent– Maximum 40 years

Radiologist– Maximum 40 years

Anesthetist – Maximum 40 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

For all posts selection will be done on the basis of written test followed by interview round. Written test will have 85 MCQ questions carrying a total of 85 marks and they are to be answered in 90 minutes. For interview round 15 marks have been allocated.

Application Fee for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

For General Category and UR Candidates– Rs.5000/-

For OBC/SC/ST (of Delhi) Candidates – Rs.1500/-

How to Apply for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to the Director-Principal, Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, Khera Dabar, New Delhi-110073. The last date for submission of application is 28 January 2020 till 4.00 PM.

Advertisement for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Official Notification PDF for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Download Application Form PDF for CBPACS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Official Website

