CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Resources and Tips For the Last Minute Revision

With CBSE 12th Political Science Board exam scheduled on 6th March 2020, students must already have started with their last-minute revision. With only a few days left for the exam, it is always helpful to go through some of the important tips along with the additional resources.

CBSE conducts the exam of Political Science under the Arts stream. Under the prescribed syllabus by CBSE, ‘Contemporary World Politics’ and ‘Politics in India Since Independence’ are the two books that are studied for class 12 Political Science. In this article, we are providing you with some of the important resources which will help you cover all the 18 chapters in your scheduled time. Make sure to check the links and score well in CBSE class 12 Board Exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Papers

In the last week of a revision, there is nothing better than going through the set of previous year papers. Identify the kind of questions that are asked as per the marks weightage. There is also always a good chance of the questions being repeated. Go through the set of past five years question paper and check whether you have all the topics covered.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Question Papers (2015-2019)

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus

The syllabus of class 12 Political Science comprises of two books. With a total of 18 chapters, it is required that you cover all of them. The 80 marks theory paper will consist of short as well as long questions. In order to score well, it becomes helpful if the marks weightage is already known. Check the topics and the marks along with the link of the detailed syllabus of CBSE 12 political science.

Units Marks Part A: Contemporary World Politics 1 Cold War Era 12 2 The End of bipolarity 3 US Hegemony in World Politics 12 4 Alternative centres of power 5 Contemporary South Asia 6 International Organizations 8 7 Security in Contemporary World 8 Environment and Natural Resources 8 9 Globalization Total 40 Part B: Politics in India since Independence 10 Challenges of Nation Building 12 11 Era of One-Party Dominance 12 Politics of Planned Development 13 India’s External relations 6 14 Challenges to the Congress System 10 15 Crisis of the Democratic Order 16 Rise of Popular Movements 12 17 Regional aspirations 18 Recent Developments in Indian Politics Total 40 Grand Total 80 Marks

CBSE 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Political Science Syllabus 2019-2020

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper

Central Board of Secondary Education releases the Sample paper of Political Science every year. In Political Science Sample Paper 2020, you can check the possible questions which can be asked in the CBSE Board Exam. The Political Science Sample paper explains the format of the paper along with the sequence of the questions as per the given marks weightage.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check the Sample Paper 2020

Class 12 Political Science Important MCQs

The board paper of Political Science consists of set MCQs of 1 marks each. In this theory paper, the MCQs are placed to make the understanding of the chapters more thorough. MCQ question will consist of four options out f which you will need to mark the correct one. Check the link below and go through the important MCQ questions from past year papers as well as a sample paper.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs with Answers

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Important Questions & Answers of all the chapters

The syllabus of CBSE 12 Political Science consists of 18 chapters. It is required to go through the important set of questions from each chapter at the last minute revision. With heavy marks weightage of both the long and short questions, you can check the types of questions along with the way they are asked in the question paper. The given link has the important questions of both the books from all the chapters.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of all the chapters

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Important Map questions

The board exam paper of Political Science consists of one Map question. Students who are on their last-minute revision stage can check some of the important map questions to evaluate. Usually, with 5 questions, the paper will have an image of a world map or India’s map along with the related questions. You will need to identify the country or the state and answer the questions in the given format.

CBSE 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Map-Based Questions

CBSE 12th Political Science Cartoon Based Questions

Political Science board paper of class 12 also consists of one cartoon-based question. It consists of one cartoon image of political relevance. The student has to identify and understand that image and answer the questions asked. It is important to correctly evaluate that image in relation to the questions. To give you some examples, we are giving you the link of the article with a few of the important cartoon based questions.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Cartoon Based Questions

CBSE Political Science Model Answer Sheet

Students who will be appearing for the CBSE Political Science board exam 2020 must also make them aware of the way to present their answers. Scoring good marks in the theory exam depends on the level of clarity that you will bring to your answers. Go through the link and check the latest Political Science Model Answer sheet. It will certainly help you in gaining some extra points.

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year Subject Topper