CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year Subject Topper

CBSE releases the model answer sheet or the previous year topper answer sheet of class 12th Political Science. The release of the answer sheet is with the purpose to guide students for the upcoming exam. It helps in understanding the ways of answering the questions in a most effective manner. Whether a paragraph or writing in points, the topper answer sheet is one of the best ways to strategize the answer writing. In this article, we are providing you with the answer sheet of previous year political science topper. Go through it and prepare well for CBSE class 12 Board exam 2020.

Why is it important to check the Model Answer Sheet?

CBSE releases the model answer sheet of the topper with the purpose of guiding other students. For the upcoming exam of class 12 Political Science on 6th March 2020, it is advised that the students must check the answer sheet. It helps in understanding the technique of writing an answer and what are the points that must be highlighted. It also guides in determining the length of the answer as per the marks.

