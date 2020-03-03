CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Cartoon Based Questions with their Answers

CBSE 12th Political Science board exam consists of one cartoon-based question. It is important to interpret and understand the cartoon correctly. Here, we are giving you some of the important cartoon based questions for the upcoming CBSE class 12 Political Science exam which is on 6th March. The given questions are taken from Sample papers, previous year papers, NCERT textbooks, and other sources and will be helpful in the CBSE class 12 Board exam 2020.

Q1- Go through the following picture and answer the following questions

The US hegemony is being constrained in the present scenario. Justify with two suitable examples. Assess the steps taken by India to deal with US hegemony in the current scenario.

Ans- The explanations are given below:

a) The two suitable examples to justify the above statements are:

US hegemony is challenged by China which is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. By 2040, China is projected to overtake the US as the World’s largest economy.

The current world order has moved far away from Unipolarity. It is now closely heading towards multipolar world order. It resulted in several alternate centers of power in the world.

b) The steps taken by India can be the following:

Indian analysts who see international politics in terms of military power worry about the growing closeness between India and the US. As per them, India must maintain its aloofness from the US and focuses upon increasing its own comprehensive national power.

Other analysts see the growing convergence of interests between the US and India as a historic opportunity that will allow India to take advantage of US hegemony.

The third group of analysts would advocate that India should take the lead and focus on establishing a coalition of countries from the developing world. With time, this coalition will take lead in the world order.

Q2-Check the following cartoon image and answer these questions

Which country is represented by this mighty soldier? Why the names of so many countries are written on the uniform of the soldier? What message does this cartoon convey to the International community?

Ans- Go through the answers from below:

The country represented by the mighty soldier in the USA The names of so many countries are written because the USA has invaded all these countries and showed its hegemony The message that this cartoon conveys is that the US is a superpower who has the might to push its agenda in any part of the world

Q3- Study the given cartoon carefully and answer the following questions

Identify the leader on the right side of the cartoon and give his name What kind of relationship is the cartoon indicating between the ruler and the people? According to you, how successful was the approach adopted by the leader on the right to solve the issue of the princely states?

Ans-

The leader on the right side of the cartoon is ‘Sardar Vallabhai Patel’. The cartoon shows that the princely rulers exploited and oppressed the people Sardar Patel was extremely successful in solving the issue of the merger of the princely states with India

Q4- Go through the cartoon and answer the questions based on it

What does the lion in the cartoon represent? What does it believe? What does the tiger in the cartoon represent? What is its demand? Which country’s problem is presented here? Which dilemma of government is represented by this cartoon? Name the external powers that helped in resolving the issue.

Ans- The answers to the following questions are given here:

The lion represents the Sinhala community of Srilanka. The lion in the cartoon believes that Srilanka belongs to Sinhalas and no concessions to the Tamils should be given. Tiger in the cartoon represents the LTTE- Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. The neglect of Tamils by Sinhala led to its formation. The tiger represents the demand for a separate country for the Tamils of Sri Lanka The cartoon depicts the dilemma of the Sri Lankan leadership who are trying to balance the Sinhala hardliners lion or the Tamil militant tiger while negotiating peace. The government thinks if it goes according to the Sinhala community, actions would be taken by LTTE in Sri Lanka and if LTTE is given preference, the Sinhala community would become upset and the country would be divided. External powers that helped in resolving the issue where the Scandinavian countries such as Norway and Iceland.

Q5-Read the given cartoon and answer the questions

What is the basic idea of the cartoon? What this cartoon says about the nature of hegemony Give any two examples of structural power.

Ans- The answers to the following cartoon are:

1. The basic idea of the cartoon is the influence of the dollar. It shows that the United States has the world's largest economy, most international transactions continue to be conducted with the United States dollar, and it has remained the de facto world currency.

2. The nature of hegemony is hard, with military expenditure and defense mechanism

3. The structural power is:

Global public goods

SLOCS

Internet

Q6-Check the following cartoon and give the answers to its related questions

1. Which country is represented as a thumb?

2. What does this cartoon say about the nature of hegemony?

3. Mention any one operation undertaken by this country.

Ans- The answer to the following questions are given here:

The United States of America is represented as a thumb. The Nature of Hegemony is soft, structural and hard hegemonic dominance. The operations undertaken by this country are operation Iraqi freedom/ operation desert storm.

Q7- Go through the cartoon carefully and answer the following questions

Which part of this cartoon is related to China? Asses the strength of China on this basis of this cartoon. ‘China may be the next superpower in the world’. Justify the statement with two arguments.

Ans- The answers to the following questions are given here:

The Great Wall of China and the Dragon. China has been the fastest-growing economy since reforms started. It is projected to overtake the US as the world's largest economy by 2040. The strength of its economy, its population, landmass, political resources, regional location, and political influence adds to its power significantly The two arguments to justify this statement are:

China has become the most important destination for foreign direct investment FDI

It is the engine of East Asian growth thereby giving it enormous influence in regional affairs

Q8- Study the cartoon carefully and answer the questions

Identify the country related to this cartoon. Evaluate the system of governance being practiced in this country How is the system of governance in India is different from that of the country in this cartoon?

Ans- The answers are given below:

Pakistan In Pakistan, real democracy is missing. The military has a great influence on the system of governance in Pakistan. Even elected leaders have to depend on the military for their success. In India, democracy is popular whereas in Pakistan military affect seven the elected government. In India, secularism is practice whereas in Pakistan there is the supremacy of one religion.

Q9- Go through the cartoon and answer these questions

A) Identify any four national leaders from the above cartoon and mention the serial number of each

B) Which was the most controversial issue of the period related to leader No.2 as prime Minister of India?

C) What was the position of the party led by leader No.1 in the Lok Sabha elections of 1989?

Ans- The answer to the following questions are:

A) The names of National Leaders are given below:

Rajiv Gandhi V.P. Singh L.K. Advani Devi Lal Jyoti Basu Chander Shekhar N.T. Rama Rao P.K. Mahanto K. Karunanidhi

(Any four to be identified)

B) Implementation of the Mandal Commission’s recommendation

C) The party was badly affected in 1989 and could not musterClear majority (reduced from 415 to 189)

Q10- Study the given cartoon carefully and answer questions

Which country does this cartoon refer to? Evaluate any two changes in the economic policies of this country from ‘then’ to ‘now’. Assess any two outcomes of the latest changes that took place in this country.

Ans- Go through the answers of the following questions:

The country that this cartoon refers is China Two changes in the economic policies of this country are:

The new policies helped in breaking the stagnation in the Chinese economy

The newly introduced trading laws helped led to the rise in foreign trade

3. The two main outcomes were:

Due to the rise in foreign trade, China has economic growth of over 10 percent

FDI in 2000-01 was 70 billion CIS. Dollars which was increased by 2010-11 to 1,15 billion U.S. dollars.

