CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2020: Important Topics, Diagrams, Questions & Tips for Last Minute Revision

Wondering how to prepare for CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2020 in less time? If yes, then check some useful tips & important resources for last-minute preparation of CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2020. As per CBSE 12th time table 2020, this paper is scheduled for 14th March 2020. Usually, students find it difficult to revise the complete syllabus in less than a day and this article (2 minutes read time) will help them to make a better decision.

# Latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2020

There have been several changes in the latest exam pattern of CBSE 12th Biology subject and you must have complete knowledge about it. With the help of latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2020, you can easily learn about the new CBSE Class 12 Biology exam pattern 2020. Link to access latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2020 is given below

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

# Previous Years' Papers of Class 12 Biology

Previous years’ papers are one of the most important resources for the final preparation in less time. After going through previous years papers of Class 12 Biology, you will learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in previous CBSE 12th Biology board exams. There is a high probability that questions based on these concepts might be asked again, this year. You can access previous years papers of Class 12 Biology board exams from the link given below

CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Years Papers (2008 - 2018)

CBSE 12th Biology Paper 2019: Download PDF, Watch Live Video

# Topper’s Answer Sheet

Representation of answers in the answer booklet is very important to get good marks in CBSE 12th Biology board exams. To get maximum marks, it is important to finish the paper in time. One can easily finish the paper in time if he or she sticks to word limit while writing answers. This is an art and the art of delivering maximum information in the minimum number of words can easily be learned with the help of the CBSE model answer sheet (or CBSE toppers' answer sheet).

CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Subject Topper

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Toppers' Answer Sheet/Model Answer Sheets

# Important Diagrams for Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2020

Diagrams given in NCERT textbook and previous years’ papers of Class 12 Biology are very important from the examination point of view. Students are advised to pay special attention to the diagrams given in Class 12 Biology NCERT textbooks and previous years' papers. You can also access a list of important diagrams from the link given below

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2020: Important diagrams from which questions are expected

# Important Topics for Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2020

When you will analyse the latest Sample Paper, previous years paper and syllabus, then you will learn some important topics from which questions have been frequently asked. We have compiled a list of such important topics and you can access important topics from the link given below

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2020: Most Important Topics

CBSE Class 12th Biology Board Exam 2020: Check 50 Important Questions and Answers

