CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: New Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Combined) for 10th & 12th Released – Download Term 1 & 2 PDF

New revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 has been released for 10th & 12th. CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021-22 are scheduled for November – December (Term 1) & March – April (Term 2). With the new revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22, CBSE 10th & 12th class students can plan their studies accordingly. Here we have provided PDF for all subjects of 10th & 12th. In these PDFs, students can find the term-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. It will help them to plan their studies effectively for Term 1 & Term 2. Students of CBSE Schools, preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 (Term 1 & Term 2) should thoroughly study this syllabus and should learn all the details provided with it regarding internal assessment, exam pattern, practical exams etc.

Links to access New revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 10th & 12th are given below

Students preparing for CBSE board exam 2021-22 (Term 1 & Term 2) can also check other important resources such as sample papers, marking schemes, previous year papers, practice papers, important MCQs & other resources in the CBSE section of Jagran Josh. All these resources are very important for the preparation of CBSE board exams.

As per the latest updates, exams of Term 1 will be based on approximately 50% Syllabus & exams of Term 2 will be based on the rest 50% Syllabus. The exam schedule for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 is from November-December 2021 and the exam schedule for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 is from March-April 2022. Changes might be made if the situation due to COVID-19 gets better or worst. Term 1 will be MCQ based and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of each paper of term 1 will be of 90 minutes. Students will need to mark answers on OMR sheet. CBSE Term 2 exam will be subjective & the paper will be of 2 hours duration & have questions of different formats. The duration of each paper of Term 2 will be 2 hours.

