CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: New Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Combined) for 10th & 12th Released – Download Term 1 & 2 PDF

CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 are scheduled for November – December (Term 1) & March – April (Term 2). Check & download new revised & rationalised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22) for 10th & 12th.

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 15:22 IST
New revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 has been released for 10th & 12th. CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021-22 are scheduled for November – December (Term 1) & March – April (Term 2). With the new revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22, CBSE 10th & 12th class students can plan their studies accordingly. Here we have provided PDF for all subjects of 10th & 12th. In these PDFs, students can find the term-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. It will help them to plan their studies effectively for Term 1 & Term 2. Students of CBSE Schools, preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22 (Term 1 & Term 2) should thoroughly study this syllabus and should learn all the details provided with it regarding internal assessment, exam pattern, practical exams etc.

Links to access New revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 10th & 12th are given below

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Class 10 (Term 1 & 2)

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Class 12 (Term 1 & 2)

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 Class 10 Maths: Term 1 and Term 2

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Term 1 and Term 2

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 Class 10 Science Term 1 and Term 2

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 Class 10 Social Science Term 1 and Term 2

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Term 1 and Term 2

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus 2021-2022 Term 1 and Term 2

# CBSE Class 10 Computer Education Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th English (Core)

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th English (Elective)

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Hindi (Core)

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Hindi (Elective)

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Mathematics

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Applied Mathematics

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Accountancy

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Biology

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Biotechnology

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Business Studies

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Carnatic Melodic

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Carnatic Vocal

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Carnatic Percussion

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Chemistry

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Computer Science

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Economics

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Engineering Graphics

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Entrepreneurship

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Fine Arts

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Dance

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Geography

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Hindustani Melodic

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Hindustani Percussion

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Hindustani Vocal

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th History

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Home Science | Reference Material

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Informatics Practices

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Legal Studies

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th National Cadet Corps (NCC)

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Physical Education

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Physics

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Political Science

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Psychology

 

# CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1 & 2) 12th Sociology

Students preparing for CBSE board exam 2021-22 (Term 1 & Term 2) can also check other important resources such as sample papers, marking schemes, previous year papers, practice papers, important MCQs & other resources in the CBSE section of Jagran Josh. All these resources are very important for the preparation of CBSE board exams.

As per the latest updates, exams of Term 1 will be based on approximately 50% Syllabus & exams of Term 2 will be based on the rest 50% Syllabus. The exam schedule for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 is from November-December 2021 and the exam schedule for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 is from March-April 2022. Changes might be made if the situation due to COVID-19 gets better or worst. Term 1 will be MCQ based and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of each paper of term 1 will be of 90 minutes. Students will need to mark answers on OMR sheet. CBSE Term 2 exam will be subjective & the paper will be of 2 hours duration & have questions of different formats. The duration of each paper of Term 2 will be 2 hours.

CBSE Result 2021: 10th & 12th - CBSE News & Alerts

